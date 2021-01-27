Houston Virtual School Fair to Bring Families Their School Choices, Make Applying Easier

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Families will have the opportunity to meet Houston-area schools online, receive free application help, and even win raffle prizes during Families Empowered's Virtual School Fair on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The bilingual event is free to all families and will allow parents to engage in live, one-on-one Zoom conversations with representatives from a variety of Houston schools serving grades pre-K through 8. Families can visit virtual booths to chat with school representatives about their programs, campus, and values.

Whatever schools they choose to apply for, families can receive step-by-step, secure application help from a Families Empowered Family Success Specialist in a private Zoom conference during the fair.

The Houston Virtual School Fair is the third in a series of virtual fairs, with previous ones serving families in Austin and San Antonio.

The Houston Virtual School Fair takes place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register for the event, visit www.houstonschoolfair.org

The event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 virtual celebrations across all 50 states.

"It's more important than ever for Houston families to be able to find schools that work for their kids," said Ann Starr, chief programs officer at Families Empowered. "We're thrilled to have so many schools participating, including KIPP Texas, YES Prep, and Great Hearts Online. We can't wait to virtually see everyone on February 6!"

This event is organized by Families Empowered, which brings families information so they can choose the education that works best for them.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

