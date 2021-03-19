Houston We're Here! Ballard Designs Brings "How to Decorate Houston" to Life with Retail Store Opening

ATLANTA, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail and ecommerce for furniture and home décor see big boost in Texas Upper Gulf Coast region this week as Ballard Designs opens its first Houston location. Look for special events and podcasting tips from local interior designers for five days straight.

Ballard Designs, multi-channel home décor and furniture design company, officially opens its first Houston store this week. This is the 17th retail location nationally for the trending furnishings company.

Figure 1 Ballard Designs dining room floor set for Houston store opening with spring 2021 Home Furniture & Decor product selection. The new retail store is now open in River Oaks! Figure 2 Shopping for Ballard Designs Fabric, Rugs, and other décor is fun and easy. On site complimentary design consultation is also available.

Ballard's newly designed 10,000 square foot space in River Oaks Shopping Center houses fully decorated room vignettes, furniture, fabrics, lighting, drapery, hardware, and accessories and provides complimentary design service.

Dominic Milanese, Senior Director of Retail for Ballard Designs reports that, "Ballard Design's four best-selling products in the Houston area in 2020 were fabrics and drapery hardware – and that was strictly online shopping."

Milanese added, "Now that the River Oaks physical store is open with samples of our 400-plus gorgeous fabrics, it'll be perfectly easy for Houston designers and homeowners to come view and compare fabrics, and make their design decisions."

Opening celebrations continue all week with the hugely popular "How to Decorate" podcast airing March 22-28 with 5 top Houston interior designers on their favorite subjects:

Marie Flanigan on finishes and colors

on finishes and colors Sherrell Neal on detailed approaches to traditional design

on detailed approaches to traditional design Illa Gaunt on choosing the perfect art

on choosing the perfect art Meg Lonergan on worldly southern style

on worldly southern style Jacob Medina on blending contemporary with multi-era styles

Special store hours and social distancing protocols will also be in place.

Ballard Designs is an omnichannel retailer offering a unique curation of home furnishings and decor from all periods and provenance. We travel the world for inspiration. Ballard also offers hundreds of custom options, expert design advice and inspiration, empowering customers to unleash their inner decorator. Ballard Designs is one of the Qurate Retail Group portfolio brands, including QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnett Hill® and Grandin Road®.

