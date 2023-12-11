Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Earns Top Rankings Among Most Active, Best Performing PTAB Attorneys, Firms

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston intellectual property boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, and individual firm lawyers have earned top rankings in the 2023 Patexia Insights Intelligence Report for work their work before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

Heim, Payne & Chorush is ranked as one of the nation's Top 50 Most Active Firms Law Firms Representing Patent Owners in addition to one of the Top 100 Most Active Overall for Petitioners or Patent Owners, Top 100 Best Performing for Patent Owners, and Top 100 Representing Petitioners.

In addition to the firm's overall rankings, Heim, Payne & Chorush's Michael Heim, Allan Bullwinkel, and Chris Limbacher are also listed among the Top 1000 in the country based on the number of PTAB cases handled, with Mr. Heim and Mr. Limbacher ranked as two of the Top 75 Most Active Attorneys Representing Patent Owners.

Privately held Patexia Inc. produces annual reports on the national leaders in intellectual property law who share the company's mission of "bringing transparency, efficiency, and optimal outcomes to the IP world." The analysis includes statistics on all proceeding types, a detailed examination at both patent and claim levels, identification of active technologies by IPC codes, insight into denial rates, successful settlements, and final written decision outcomes.

Heim, Payne & Chorush is included in the 2023 Patexia PTAB rankings based on an independent, five-year analysis of nearly 7,000 separate inter partes review and post-grant review proceedings handled by almost 1,000 law firms.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit www.hpcllp.com.

