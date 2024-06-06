Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Ranked for Intellectual Property Expertise in 2024 Chambers USA Guide

HOUSTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston intellectual property boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, and three of its lawyers have been selected for their expertise in patent law in the 2024 Chambers USA guide.

In addition to Heim, Payne & Chorush's ranking as a leading intellectual property firm, firm partners Michael Heim and Les Payne are again recognized in Chambers USA alongside fellow firm partner Eric Enger, who claimed another spot on the Up-and-Coming list of top young attorneys.

Chambers USA is published by the London-based research firm Chambers and Partners, which has covered the legal industry in the U.S. and worldwide for more than 30 years. General counsel and business leaders rely on the annual guide when faced with essential patent issues.

One decision-maker told Chambers USA that Heim, Payne & Chorush provided "in-depth, substantively correct and very timely attention to all litigation matters and tasks" during their work together.

Another client described Mr. Heim as a "knowledgeable, sophisticated" intellectual property lawyer who "understands the commercial landscape." One general counsel says Mr. Payne is someone who they are "confident sending any of my patent matters" since he "understands very complex patent issues and is able to distill them for juries." Mr. Enger is noted as "a very smart and responsive attorney."

Heim, Payne & Chorush, the three Chambers USA honorees, and all the firm's lawyers are consistently recognized for their experience and success in intellectual property trials and significant business litigation. The firm represents businesses and individuals from various industries in all types of technology-related cases with decades of experience in all facets of patent law.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit www.hpcllp.com.

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP