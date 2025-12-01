How Storytelling Sells: Pinnacle Fresh and "All Access with Andy Garcia" Explore Brand Innovation in Produce

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "All Access with Andy Garcia" presents an informative segment that highlights how strategic brand development is redefining the fresh produce sector. The program partnered with Pinnacle Fresh Pty Ltd to document the innovative processes being implemented to position healthy fruits as culturally relevant, desirable purchases for the modern consumer, moving beyond simple commodity trading.

Pinnacle Fresh

Set to film in 2026, a new segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia" will provide Public Television viewers with an educational look at the global supply chain and marketing techniques of Pinnacle Fresh. This feature will outline the company's successful use of creative storytelling and seasonal campaigns to foster a deeper connection between consumers and the food they consume. The segment will specifically cover Pinnacle Fresh's multi-faceted approach, which includes the development of distinctive, themed packaging, the creation of brand personalities (like the Dracula Citrus mascot), and the strategic leveraging of major retail partnerships to ensure widespread distribution and consistent quality. This focus offers a practical understanding of how agricultural companies are adapting to a marketplace where consumers seek both nutritional value and an engaging purchase experience. The program emphasizes that this brand innovation is a direct method of supporting and elevating the hard work and expertise of growers globally, aligning their success with consumer excitement.

"At Pinnacle Fresh, we believe fruit should be more than a commodity — it should be an experience. By weaving cultural storytelling into our brands, we connect growers hard work with consumer excitement, making healthy choices both meaningful and memorable. All Access with Andy Garcia is the perfect platform for us to showcase our story." – Alf Fabris, Pinnacle Fresh Pty Ltd

The forthcoming segment focuses on how Pinnacle Fresh uses innovation to address key market trends, such as the consumer demand for seasonal food experiences and healthier snack options for children. Using the Dracula Citrus blood orange campaign as a primary example, the segment demonstrates how a Halloween theme transforms a product, increasing its appeal and driving sales during a key time of year for families. This case study will detail the mechanism of turning fruit into a "lifestyle product" through visual appeal and an accessible narrative.

The program will also explore Pinnacle Fresh's commitment to diversification, noting the expansion of the Dracula Citrus line into multiple Stock Keeping Units (SKUs), such as branded mandarins, Navel Oranges and Dracula Blood Orange Juice, which is a strategic move to extend market presence from three to seven months annually. Furthermore, the segment addresses the company's proactive stance on contemporary industry issues, including investments in sustainable packaging and the continual building of a resilient global distribution network to navigate challenges such as trade tariffs and climate-related impacts on crop yields.

By highlighting the nutritional benefits of their fruits, such as the high Vitamin C and antioxidant content in blood oranges and mandarins, Pinnacle Fresh is actively positioning Dracula Citrus as a choice that supports immunity and overall wellness, aligning with current consumer health priorities.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": "All Access with Andy Garcia" is a Public Television program dedicated to showcasing the stories behind innovative companies and their contributions to various sectors. Hosted by the acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, the program provides insightful and engaging content designed to inform and inspire a wide audience. Learn more at: www.allaccessptv.com

About Pinnacle Fresh Pty Ltd: Pinnacle Fresh Pty Ltd is a fresh produce company specializing in the global marketing, distribution, and supply of high-quality fruits, including innovative branded products like Dracula Citrus. The company focuses on bridging the gap between committed growers and international consumers through strategic partnerships, creative branding, and sophisticated logistics, aiming to make healthy eating fun and culturally relevant. Learn more at: pinnaclefresh.com.au

SOURCE All Access