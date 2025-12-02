Summit Pacific Medical Center's Innovative Model Featured on All Access with Andy Garcia to Detail Rural Health Impact

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia" is set to provide an educational look at healthcare transformation, collaborating with Summit Pacific Medical Center on the topic of "Small Town, Big Care – America's Rural Health Impact." The program focuses on how a public hospital district can demonstrate national leadership in redefining healthcare by moving beyond reactive services to a proactive model focused on community wellness.

This segment, scheduled to be filmed at the Summit Pacific Campus on December 8, 2025, will inform audiences about the vital role of Critical Access Hospitals like Summit Pacific Medical Center, which provides comprehensive care from a Level IV trauma center to four rural clinics. The educational focus will center on the urgent necessity for the U.S. healthcare system to shift toward a value-based, integrated care model, which has been shown to improve outcomes, reduce disparities, and control costs. The segment will show how Summit Pacific is prioritizing prevention and population health by investing in services that may not always generate revenue but yield significant community health benefits, offering a real-world example of this strategic pivot.

"At Summit Pacific Medical Center, we believe that rural communities are powerful drivers of innovation. We are excited to partner with All Access to show how we are reimaging healthcare and share our transformative vision to build the healthiest community in the Nation." – Josh Martin, CEO, Summit Pacific Medical Center

The program will also outline key operational successes that have positioned Summit Pacific as an industry innovator. This includes a clear stance on not sustaining outdated, failing systems and instead embracing innovation to create sustainable models. The segment will feature their new payment model, which shifts away from the traditional volume-driven approach of episodic care by bringing insurance payors to the table as partners to share financial risks and rewards, creating a clear incentive to reduce unnecessary utilization. This framework supports initiatives like the Wellness Center, which integrates clinical services with resources such as exercise physiology and nutrition counseling, creating a true community hub. Furthermore, the segment will address complex and timely issues, including the financial pressures facing rural hospitals and the critical importance of sustained investment in community health to reduce disparities and improve outcomes for all populations.

The segment will also highlight that despite Washington State ranking 50th for hospital beds per capita, Summit Pacific is addressing this challenge through strategic investment, including its $60 million expansion designed to enhance patient flow and expand its Emergency Department and Acute Care Unit.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": "All Access with Andy Garcia" provides a comprehensive and objective view of industries, organizations, and human stories that shape modern life. The program offers informational content on science, innovation, and the people redefining their respective fields. For more information, please visit www.allaccessptv.com.

About Summit Pacific Medical Center: Summit Pacific Medical Center is a public hospital district serving Grays Harbor County in rural Western Washington. It operates a Critical Access Hospital and a network of rural healthcare clinics, with a vision to build the healthiest community in the nation. Recognized for its commitment to high-quality, safe, and cost-effective care, Summit Pacific Medical Center is a nationally recognized leader in rural healthcare transformation, prioritizing population health, prevention, and innovative delivery models. Sign up to be alerted when the "Summit Pacific Spotlighted on All Access" presentation is released: Summit Pacific Spotlighted on All Access - Summit Pacific.

