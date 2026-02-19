Quality Management: Accelerating QA/QC and Time-to-Market with Intelligent Solutions & AI, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how to simplify quality processes in the life sciences so teams can move faster with fewer hurdles. Attendees will see how modern digital quality tools can strengthen compliance and reduce the risk of costly mistakes. The featured speakers will share real world examples of how companies are speeding up product release and improving daily operations. Attendees will discover how smarter, more connected quality processes can support better collaboration and supply chain performance.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality management sits at the heart of every life sciences organization, impacting patient safety, regulatory compliance and operational efficiency. As products, regulations and supply chains grow more complex, many teams continue to rely on outdated, manual and disconnected systems that slow work and increase the risk of errors, deviations and recalls. This webinar examines these challenges and outlines how organizations can modernize quality management processes through intelligent digital approaches.

This session explores how intelligent digital solutions and AI-enabled capabilities can help transform quality processes into operations that are simple, fast and safe. The discussion focuses on common pain points across certificate generation, certificate verification and QA/QC workflows, and highlights how modern technology can reduce bottlenecks while strengthening compliance.

Attendees will learn how to:

Reduce time spent on manual tasks and minimize errors from manual data entry

Embed compliance and GxP-related checks directly into day-to-day quality processes

Accelerate responsiveness across quality and manufacturing teams

Improve supply chain efficiency through better data, faster processes and unified systems

Register for this webinar to learn how quality management can be strengthened through AI-enabled workflows that improve compliance, speed and data integrity.

Join experts from Trenching, Oliver Nuernberg, Product Director; and Stefan Kubick, Partner and Product Manager, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

Attandees of the webinar will have the option of quantifying their return on investment (ROI) through a personlised business case. More information will be provided during the webinar

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Quality Management: Accelerating QA/QC and Time-to-Market with Intelligent Solutions & AI.

