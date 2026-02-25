Smarter Trial Decisions Through Clinical Data Integration, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, explore how clinical data integration can support smarter trial decisions and more efficient operations. Attendees will gain insight into why fragmented data slows clinical trials, including the common challenges caused by siloed systems and disconnected data sources. The featured speakers will share how interoperability and unified data ecosystems accelerate timelines and improve collaboration. The speakers will also share best practices for implementing integrated data solutions in clinical trial operations. Attendees will see how connected data drives smarter decisions and improves trial success rates.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trials often struggle with fragmented data sources, creating inefficiencies and delays. In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore how clinical data integration unifies disparate systems to deliver actionable insights.

Attendees will discover real-world strategies for improving collaboration, accelerating trial timelines and driving smarter decisions through connected, interoperable data ecosystems.

The speakers will also discuss how integrated data platforms enable smarter, more timely decisions and ultimately support improved trial success rates.

Register for this webinar to explore how clinical data integration can support smarter trial decisions and more efficient operations.

Join Jeffrey Warnick, VP of Engineering, TriNetX; and Abhishek Chatterjee, Head of Product Suite, Senior Director, Novo Nordisk, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Smarter Trial Decisions Through Clinical Data Integration

