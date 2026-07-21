How Automation Is Reshaping the Bubble Tea and Fast-Casual Boom

As bubble tea and fast-casual chains scale rapidly, restaurant technology company MenuSifu points to automation and delivery integration as key factors behind operators' growth

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubble tea and fast-casual dining have grown into one of the most competitive corners of the restaurant industry over the past decade, with chains expanding store counts quickly and competing on speed, consistency, and delivery reach. That growth has pushed restaurant technology further into daily operations, from point-of-sale systems to kitchen automation.

MenuSifu's point-of-sale, kiosk, and digital menu displays in use at a bubble tea shop.

MenuSifu, a restaurant technology company that has worked in the space for more than a decade, has built its business around that shift. It entered the bubble tea category early, developing point-of-sale and operations software built specifically for bubble tea shops then introduced an automated bubble tea preparation system. It has since expanded into automated cooking technology, including a system that syncs directly with point-of-sale data to coordinate kitchen preparation, an integration the company says was the first of its kind introduced in the U.S.

"Restaurants don't need more technology— they need systems that hold up when a location adds volume or a chain adds stores," said William Wang, CEO of MenuSifu.

MenuSifu's client base reflects that scaling challenge. Its point-of-sale platform for bubble tea shops is used by the largest beverage chain in the category by store count, while its High-Volume Beverage Automation solution is used by an internationally recognized hotpot brand to manage output as demand grows. Restaurants using MenuSifu's delivery integrations, separately, have seen order volume increase by 20%, according to the company.

William attributes the track record to consistency rather than any single feature. "Twelve years taught us that reliability matters as much as innovation," he said. "Operators are trusting us with parts of their business that can't go down."

The company's platform spans operations, delivery, and payment processing, with open connectivity built to support multi-location and franchise operators as they add stores. As automation and delivery become baseline expectations rather than differentiators, MenuSifu said it continues building toward the pressure points that come with fast growth.

About MenuSifu

MenuSifu is a restaurant technology company providing operations, delivery, and payment solutions for food and beverage brands, including automated cooking and bubble tea preparation systems used by operators across the U.S.

SOURCE MenuSifu Inc