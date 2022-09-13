How Can Your Life Sciences Enterprise Benefit from Disruptive Technology?

The definitive guide for blockchain in life sciences is now available for purchase.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ announced the release of a new book, Blockchain in Life Sciences, edited by Chief Scientific Officer, Wendy Charles, Ph.D.

It is estimated 70% of life sciences organizations are implementing blockchain projects and are realizing the transformative power of this Web3 technology. This new book provides the latest advances in the implementation and adoption of blockchain technology, with a focus on real-world applications within life sciences organizations. This insightful guide provides instructions for blockchain adoption strategies, regulatory compliance, intellectual property protections, governance, data monetization, cybersecurity, and ethics for implementations in pharmaceutical industries, genomics, devices, federated learning, and AI/IoMT.

Dr. Charles, along with a collection of industry thought leaders, provides readers with a balanced and insightful look at the current uses of blockchain in drug discovery, drug and device tracking, real-world data collection, and increased patient engagement that are unlocking opportunities to advance life sciences research. The perspectives of pharmaceutical professionals, biotechnology start-ups, regulatory agencies, ethical review boards, and blockchain developers are explored to provide comprehensive viewpoints of blockchain technology in the life sciences industry.

Blockchain in Life Sciences is now available for purchase and download on Amazon or directly from the publisher , Springer Nature Group. Don't get left behind! Grab your copy of the definitive guide for blockchain implementation and adoption for life sciences.

About Wendy Charles , PhD

Dr. Wendy Charles has been involved in life sciences research from nearly every perspective for over 30 years, with a strong background in operations and regulatory compliance. She currently serves as Chief Scientific Officer for BurstIQ, a next-gen blockchain-based data management platform for the health and life sciences sector. She is also a faculty member in the Health Administration program at the University of Colorado, Denver. Dr. Charles augments her blockchain healthcare experience by serving on the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum Expert Panel, HIMSS Blockchain Task Force, Government Blockchain Association healthcare group, and IEEE Blockchain working groups. She is also involved as an assistant editor and reviewer for academic journals. Dr. Charles obtained her Ph.D. in Clinical Science with a specialty in Health Information Technology from the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus. She is certified as an IRB Professional, Clinical Research Professional, and Blockchain Professional.

About BurstIQ

BurstIQ fuels trust-first digital strategies with human data. LifeGraph® takes the complexity out of managing sensitive human data, freeing organizations to build trust through hyper-personalized health, work, and life digital experiences. In an era of data abundance, LifeGraph's privacy-enhancing technology promotes trust between organizations and the individuals providing data through blockchain-powered governance and consent. LifeGraph provides a single source of truth and an intelligent ecosystem, helping businesses gain a deep understanding of the people they serve. Armed with granular insights, they can deliver more valuable digital experiences and make an increasingly digital world more human.

