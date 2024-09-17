How Cousins Maine Lobster is Rolling Out Growth in Franchising

The company initiated these road shows in early 2023 to increase brand recognition and evaluate market potential. These events have been met with enthusiasm from local seafood enthusiasts, resulting in large turnouts, strong local venue partnerships, and a growing social media following.

Angela Coppler, Head of Development at CML, emphasized, "We find tremendous value with using our food trucks to explore new markets and engage the community to assess brand potential. The success of these tours continues to inform our expansion strategy, including upcoming launches in Texas and in Florida this coming fall, and we are continuing to talk with potential franchise partners for the St. Louis and other Midwest markets. Our road shows present an excellent opportunity to connect with local entrepreneurs interested in driving growth in partnership with an incredible family-owned brand like Cousins Maine Lobster." Those interested in learning more may visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].

Seafood enthusiasts craving top-quality wild-caught lobster are in for a treat as Cousins Maine Lobster brings its flavors to the St. Louis area. The CML St. Louis fall road show kicks off on October 2nd in Ellisville, then winds its way through St Louis before wrapping up in Columbia on October 6th. For those interested in catching the tour at a stop near them, a complete schedule of dates and locations is provided below.

Wednesday, October 2nd

Menard's Ballwin, MO

11am - 8pm

14161 Manchester Rd. Ballwin, MO 63011

Thursday, October 3rd

Lake St. Louis

11am - 8pm

6302 Ronald Reagan Drive, Lake St Louis, MO 63367

Friday, October 4th

2nd Shift Brewing

12pm - 8pm

1601 Sublette Ave. St Louis, MO 63110

Saturday, October 5th

Ellisville Square Shopping Center

11am - 8pm

15909 Manchester Road, Ellisville, MO 63011

Sunday, October 6th

Logboat Brewing

12pm - 9pm

504 Fay St, Columbia, MO 65201

Disclaimer: This information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until the FDD has been registered in your state.

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster