How Dahua Video Monitoring Solution Protects Endangered Species

Species extinction is more than just a concern of conservationists. The health of our planet depends on preserving the evolutionary path of natural ecosystems; this is what makes human life sustainable. Thankfully, people around the world have begun to pay greater attention. And Dahua Technology is committed to developing and deploying systems that can help.

Dahua's solutions have been helping to level the playing field for at-risk ecosystems and preserve nearly 50 endangered species. For example, in Qinghai province, Dahua has built several "Ecology Windows" where remote monitoring systems provide real-time monitoring in the five major preservation areas in the province, including the Three River Source, Qinghai Lake, Huangshui Basin, Damu Basin and Qilian Mountains.

Using intelligent video analytics (such as intelligent detection, tracking and early alerts), Dahua's technologies not only protect wildlife from immediate threats, but also offer remote monitoring for research purposes. The video metadata is stored in the Qinghai Environmental Cloud Platform, whereas continuously building its observation database to support research on species diversity and other key elements of ecosystem health.

Experts today use Dahua products to build a better understanding of many endangered species including antelopes, wild donkeys, snow leopards, and Chinese hornbeams, bar-headed geese, black-necked cranes, and Eurasian otters. Collecting precise data about migration activities, for example, gives the scientific community the information it needs to design and deploy better conservation policies and programs.

As a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, Dahua Technology is committed to making the world safer and more secure. Protecting people, protecting endangered species, and protecting the environment are all central to our mission, now and in the future.

