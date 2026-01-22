HOW DO YOU KEEP DOGS SAFE DURING A WINTER STORM? ANIMAL EXPERT SHARES 5 CRITICAL TIPS

Camp Bow Wow offers timely cold-weather safety tips as severe winter weather sweeps across the U.S.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a major winter storm is forecast to blanket large portions of the United States at the end of this week, Camp Bow Wow, the nation's leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, is urging pet owners to take precautions to protect their dogs from life-threatening cold-weather hazards.

While most people know not to leave dogs outdoors in the cold, Camp Bow Wow's animal health and behavioral expert Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, has identified 5 critical safety risks that spike during severe winter weather—and that most pet parents don't know about.

"Many pet owners don't realize that the biggest risks to their dogs during winter storms aren't just the cold temperatures—it's what's hidden in the snow and ice," said Camp Bow Wow's animal health and behavioral expert Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA. "From toxic ice melt salts to disorientation that causes dogs to get lost, these issues can be prevented with the right knowledge."

5 Critical Cold-Weather Safety Tips Every Dog Owner Must Know

1. Wipe Down Your Dog After Every Outdoor Trip

What to Know: When dogs lick their paws after walking on treated surfaces, they may ingest ice melt that is toxic and can cause severe illness or death.

What to Do: Thoroughly wipe down dogs' paws, legs and belly when they come back inside after being in snow or going for a walk. Use a damp towel to remove all traces of ice melt chemicals before dogs have a chance to lick their paws.

2. Never Let Your Dog Off the Leash in Snow or Ice

What to Know: Extreme cold can interfere with how scents travel, which may make it harder for dogs to track smells. This makes scent-based navigation more challenging and may increase the risk of disorientation.

What to Do: Keep your dog on a leash at all times during winter weather, even in familiar areas.

3. Provide Fresh Water at All Times

What to Know: Dehydrated dogs are more likely to lick ice and eat snow, which can cause them to ingest toxic ice melt salts or antifreeze.

What to Do: Keep fresh, clean water available and accessible at all times. Check water bowls frequently to ensure they haven't frozen if kept outdoors.

4. Never Leave Your Dog in the Car—Even with the Heater On

What to Know: Vehicles act like freezers in winter, trapping cold air inside. Dogs can freeze to death quickly, even with the heater running initially.

What to Do: Always bring your dog inside with you or leave them safely at home. There is no safe amount of time to leave a dog in a car during winter weather.

5. Keep Your Dog's Fur Long During Winter

What to Know: A dog's fur is their natural protective layer against cold temperatures. Shaving or cutting it too short removes this critical insulation.

What to Do: Never shave your dog's fur during winter months. For dogs with naturally short hair, use a jacket or sweater to provide extra warmth during outdoor time. For dogs with longer hair, frequent grooming can help keep long coats healthy and easier to maintain during winter months.

What to Do If Severe Weather Prevents Outdoor Exercise

When winter storms make outdoor exercise dangerous or impossible, dogs still need physical and mental stimulation. Camp Bow Wow offers a safe, climate-controlled environment where dogs can exercise, socialize, and burn energy regardless of weather conditions.

Emergency Preparedness for Pet Owners

Before the winter storm arrives, pet owners should:

Stock up on pet food, medications and supplies for at least one week

Ensure dogs are wearing collars with up-to-date identification tags

Microchip pets and update registry information

Identify a safe, warm indoor space for pets during the storm

Locate the nearest emergency veterinary clinic

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading dog daycare and boarding provider with over 220 locations in 41 states and Canada. For 25 years, Camp Bow Wow has brought joy to dogs and pet parents and helped them lead their best lives by providing the highest levels of fun, safety and service for Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and snooze the night away in spacious individual cabins. Additional services include personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming, training and the proprietary Pawsitive Start Jr. Program for puppy enrichment and socialization. Camp Bow Wow also supports the dog-loving community with the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing funds for urgent medical care to rescue groups and pet parents who cannot afford their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow is part of the Propelled Brands family of brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington or Abby Boroski

[email protected]

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow