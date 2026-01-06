How Does Community-Based Research Deliver Faster Results and Greater Access? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into community-based research models and how they compare to traditional site-based models. Attendees will learn why community-based approaches are gaining momentum in today's clinical landscape. The featured speakers will share how community-based models drive greater trial access, inclusivity and efficiency. The featured speakers will also share practical strategies for integrating community-based research into studies.

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community-based research models are transforming the clinical trial landscape by bringing studies closer to the populations they serve. Traditional site-based models often create barriers, including geographic, logistical and cultural barriers, that limit access to research participation. Community-based approaches flip that paradigm by meeting patients where they are, fostering trust and improving access without compromising quality or compliance. This webinar examines these barriers and outlines how community-based approaches address them.

The featured speakers will unpack what community-based research looks like in practice today, explore how it differs from conventional approaches and share why these models are critical for expanding reach and improving representation in trials. Attendees will learn how mobile and community-based trial solutions deliver speed, flexibility and inclusivity, while maintaining the rigour required to keep trials on time.

Register for this session to learn how community-based research enhances access, representation and trial efficiency while supporting approaches that strengthen patient experience.

Join experts from EmVenio Clinical Research, Harrison Mull (Moderator), Associate Director, Business Development Operations; Barbara Keskiner, Senior Director, Business Development; and Lucas Mahaffey, Senior Director, Business Development, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 12pm EST (6pm CET).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Does Community-Based Research Deliver Faster Results and Greater Access?

