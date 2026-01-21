How Early Protocol Design Shapes Supply Strategy and RTSM Readiness, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how early protocol decisions directly influence supply planning and RTSM configuration. Attendees will learn which protocol sections warrant deeper operational scrutiny and why. The featured speakers will discuss common assumptions that lead to downstream supply issues and how to avoid them. Attendees will be introduced to practical questions and frameworks to support stronger study start-up foundations.

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early protocol design decisions carry significant operational consequences for clinical supply strategy and randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) performance. Many issues that emerge mid-study originate in assumptions, definitions or design choices made long before enrollment begins. This webinar brings together specialists from Converge, 4G Clinical and Third Arc Bio to examine these early decisions from multiple operational perspectives, offering the type of insight typically gained only through direct collaboration with experienced partners.

Using protocol scenario as the anchor, the discussion will explore how design choices influence forecasting approaches, kit architecture, expiry strategy, pooling models, resupply logic and broader RTSM behavior. By analyzing these factors collectively, the panel will reveal how different stakeholders interpret the same protocol, where misalignment most often occurs and how early clarity can prevent downstream complications.

The conversation is designed to share expert thinking rather than case studies or product walk-throughs. The focus is on the practical considerations that senior supply professionals, RTSM specialists and study teams consistently prioritize when evaluating a new protocol. Attendees will gain a clearer sense of which elements of the protocol deserve deeper operational scrutiny, how to avoid assumptions that introduce risk and the types of questions that promote stronger cross-functional alignment from the outset.

The session will close with a brief look forward at how emerging technologies, including AI-enabled tools, may influence future protocol development and supply planning. This adds a measured horizon-scanning perspective, complementing the panel's practical guidance.

Delivered jointly by 4G Clinical, Converge and a sponsor representative, this session brings together the operational viewpoints that most directly shape trial readiness, offering attendees a grounded and multifaceted view of how to design protocols that truly support execution.

Register for this webinar to learn how to assess protocols through an operational lens and strengthen both clinical supply planning and RTSM readiness from the start.

Join Jennifer Cobb Foulkes, Practice Director, Clinical Supply Chain Services, Converge Consulting; Jennifer Teti, Vice President, Clinical Operations, Third Arc Bio; Savannah Holt, Delivery Operations Manager, 4G Clinical; and Jonathan Pritchard (Moderator), Director of Product Strategy, 4G Clinical, for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Early Protocol Design Shapes Supply Strategy and RTSM Readiness.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks