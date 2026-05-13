How Genomic Data Improves Drug Development Timelines and Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how integrating real-world genomic data can fuel drug discovery, accelerate clinical trials and advance HEOR research. The featured speakers will discuss why genetic evidence can dramatically reduce cost, shorten timelines and improve success rates. Attendees will learn how to evaluate payer mix, healthcare utilization trends and cost of illness using a genomics-driven framework. The speakers will share how genomic data can strengthen evidence generation and support better development decisions.

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic data is rapidly reshaping drug development, but not all data delivers the same value. For biopharma teams, the ability to accurately identify patients, understand disease burden, and make confident development decisions depends on integrating clinically validated genomic insights with real-world data.

This webinar will explore how integrating clinical-grade genomic data with longitudinal insights can fuel drug discovery, accelerate precise clinical trials, advance HEOR research, and generate evidence to deliver value across the drug development lifecycle.

Many current approaches rely heavily on claims data, which often lack the specificity needed to accurately define genetically driven diseases. This can lead to misidentified patient populations and an incomplete understanding of disease burden. In contrast, clinically derived genomic data paired with longitudinal insights provides a precise, end-to-end view of patient populations and links molecular diagnosis to real-world outcomes.

The featured speakers will demonstrate how this integrated approach can support more confident development decisions and will introduce GeneDx Infinity™, one of the world's largest clinically derived genomic datasets, spanning over 2.5M genetic tests, 1M exomes and genomes, and 8M phenotypic datapoints. The dataset now includes claims data to enable more accurate and actionable insights. Using multimodal AI, Infinity is designed to support biomarker discovery, genetic target validation, and natural history modeling.

Through a structured, three-pillar framework, the webinar will examine payer mix, highlighting differences in coverage, access, and patient demographics. It will also review healthcare resource utilization, including hospitalizations and emergency department visits, and analyze the cost of care to more precisely illustrate the financial impact of rare and genetic diseases.

Register for this webinar to learn how genomic data can improve patient identification, strengthen evidence generation, and support more confident drug development decisions.

Join experts from GeneDx, Lisa Gurry, Chief Business Officer; and Colton Frazer, Senior Health Economics & Outcomes Research Scientist, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Genomic Data Improves Drug Development Timelines and Success.

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