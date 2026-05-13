Improve Precision Medicine Timelines in Community Oncology Care, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Free June 4, 2026 webinar on streamlining precision oncology in community settings.

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most oncology strategies are shaped by evidence and infrastructure built and measured in academic centers. Yet most patients are treated in community oncology settings, where biopsy timing, tissue adequacy, turnaround time for molecular results, payer utilization management and social determinants of health (SDOH) have huge impacts on the consistent delivery of precision medicine.

To help improve community-based cancer treatment, Amplity and Xtalks are hosting a multidisciplinary discussion to help healthcare practitioners and life science leaders understand how they can use a community oncology test-to-treat playbook to strengthen biomarker testing, treatment actions and evidence planning at scale.

Noted national oncology experts will explore key real-world factors that shape precision oncology uptake in communities—including payer requirements and referral networks—and how these differ from academic centre models. Panelists will also examine:

What broader germline testing may mean for diverse community populations when clinically relevant findings appear outside guideline criteria.

How measurable SDOH factors can affect outcomes among underserved cohorts undergoing advanced genomic testing.

Decision-making criteria for liquid biopsy implementation.

Evidence building across diverse patient groups.

Scalable access strategies to ensure appropriate use of new therapies and diagnostics.

Finally, using case-based examples and published community data, the discussion will illustrate how community practices put "precision medicine basics" into action to help life sciences leaders use clinically grounded insights to develop and deploy more impactful oncology therapeutics, diagnostics and evidence generation strategies.

Register for this webinar to learn how a community oncology test-to-treat playbook can strengthen biomarker testing, treatment action and evidence strategies at scale.

Join Kashyap Patel, MD, CEO, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates; Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, Executive Vice President, Policy and Strategy, Texas Oncology; Susan Duffy, President, Comms, Amplity; and Kristin Siyahian, VP of Branded Channels, Amplity for a live webinar on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. EDT (7:00 p.m. CEST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improve Precision Medicine Timelines in Community Oncology Care.

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For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks