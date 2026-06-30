How MI, PV & Regulatory Collaborate on Signals, Labeling, Crisis Response and AI, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how Medical Information (MI), Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Regulatory Affairs (RA) collaborate across the product lifecycle, from safety signal detection to labeling and external communications. The featured speakers will share practical strategies for escalating safety signals cross-functionally and maintaining consistency across regulatory documents and crisis response. Attendees will learn how to navigate common pitfalls in cross-functional communication and decision-making during high-stakes situations. The speakers will also discuss how AI and automation are reshaping MI, PV and RA workflows, and what governance frameworks organizations need to deploy them responsibly.

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Information (MI), Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Regulatory Affairs (RA) each play distinct but deeply interconnected roles in ensuring that therapeutics are safe, accurately labeled and compliantly communicated to healthcare professionals and patients. Yet in practice, the boundaries between these functions are rarely clean; a safety signal surfaced through an MI inquiry can trigger a PV investigation, which in turn may prompt a label update, a Risk Management Plan revision and coordinated external communications. When these handoffs work well, they are nearly invisible. When they break down, the consequences can be significant.

This webinar brings together experienced cross-functional practitioners to examine how MI, PV & RA collaborate across the full product lifecycle, from the moment an inquiry arrives to the resolution of a safety crisis. Panelists will walk through the critical touchpoints that define effective collaboration: how potential adverse events are identified and escalated from MI to PV; how RA maintains labeling consistency in response to evolving safety data; and how all three functions align on response development for complex or sensitive inquiries, including off-label use scenarios.

The session will also address the realities of cross-functional work, including common pitfalls in communication and decision-making, and what organizations can do to avoid them. Particular attention will be given to crisis and escalation management, exploring how teams can build the structures and relationships needed to respond swiftly and cohesively when urgent safety situations arise.

Looking ahead, the panel will explore how the roles of MI, PV & RA are evolving in an increasingly data-rich environment. This includes a candid discussion of the opportunities and risks associated with AI and automation: how these technologies can strengthen signal detection, streamline cross-functional workflows and improve consistency across labeling and communications, and what governance frameworks are needed to ensure they are deployed responsibly.

Attendees will leave with practical insights on building stronger cross-functional partnerships, navigating complex escalations and preparing their organizations for the next generation of MI–PV–RA collaboration.

Register for this webinar to learn how MI, PV & RA can improve safety signal escalation, labeling alignment and crisis response across the product lifecycle.

Join (Moderator) Alessandra Grossi, Medical Operations (MICC) Director, TransPerfect Life Sciences; Elke Blaetz, RPh, MS, Senior Director, Medical Information, uniQure; Ana Filipa Sousa, Associate Director, Head of Medical Affairs – UK & Ireland, Theramex; and Dr. Kunvar Harsh Upveja, Global Therapy Area (Oncology & Bone Health) Lead, Biocon Biologics, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How MI, PV & Regulatory Collaborate on Signals, Labeling, Crisis Response and AI.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks – The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks