How Much Do Elections Impact Our Economy, Really?

Panel of industry professionals examines the economic impacts of elections and why gold may be a smart buy before election results are in

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Is a "wait and see" approach to elections a smart move when it comes to your personal finances?

In the latest episode of U.S. Money Reserve's exclusive video series, "In Conversation," our panel of experts—including two former Directors of the U.S. Mint—examines how long-term trends and cycles may supersede the short-term economic effects of elections, and why gold can always be considered a "good buy."

In Conversation

Hosted by Chuck Woolery, this week's panel includes Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve; Edmund C. Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist; Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve; and U.S. Money Reserve's Coy Wells.

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or [email protected] or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products. The company is not affiliated with the U.S. Government and the U.S. Mint.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter @USMoneyReserve.

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve