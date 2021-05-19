How OneBill Helped Sage Improve Billing Efficiency by 94%

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of communications, one of the bottlenecks to driving operational efficiency can be the billing process. Organizational resources become heavily reliant on manual tasks, just to accurately invoice a customer, as opposed to focusing on value added activities that drive greater ROI. Fortunately, for Sage Network & Communications (Sage), the OneBill platform helped cut their billing resource time from 40 to 2-3 hours per week.

Sage Communications

Prior to approaching OneBill, Rick Minyard, Owner and Co-Founder of Sage, was spending a full week managing his billing operations. "Most of the processes were manual and it greatly affected my ability to focus on other areas of the business. I also needed to have the peace of mind that the information presented to my customers was consistent and accurate," said Rick.

As a result, Rick ventured on an extensive search to find a new billing solution and landed with OneBill. Post implementation, Rick saw his operational efficiency increase by 94%. The magic elixir to this outcome was having a billing solution that could automate processes, allow for customization, enable parallel invoice runs, and ensure usage rating accuracy.

Furthermore, OneBill fast became more than a billing solution for Sage and the core 'version of the truth' for managing customers, through its CRM capabilities.

"As a result, I've got far more time to concentrate on the other aspects of my business that allow us to continue our growth," said Rick.

To find out more about how you can drive better billing efficiency and accuracy for your business, visit www.onebillsoftware.com.

About OneBill:

OneBill is an intelligent revenue management platform, where businesses can scale complex product and pricing offers, automate the service activation process, accurately manage billing and accounts receivables, configure unique offers for partners, and provide a superior experience for customers through their product journey. www.onebillsoftware.com.

About Sage Network & Communications:

Sage provides a complete suite of business phone solutions, business networking services, and cloud data services to drive business growth. They offer a broad range of solutions utilizing the latest technology in data and voice networking (Ethernet over Copper and Fiber MPLS), and voice services (VoIP, SIP Trunking, analog phone systems). http://www.sagenetcom.com.

