How Should You Respond to Today's News Reports? Learn to Vet Media, Assess News Sources, and Evaluate Social Media Posts to Move Beyond Outrage to Sensibility

New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Beyond Outrage by Michael W. Philliber of Oklahoma City, OK.

Dr. Larry Hoop, byFaith News Editor, writes "in Beyond Outrage, Mike Philliber provides a needed correction for an age where an inaccurate report from a favored media outlet can fuel inappropriate – and contagious – outrage."

Beyond Outrage provides eight common sense practices to vet media information to lower the temperature of the rhetoric that characterizes our increasingly polarized society.

Beyond Outrage (ISBN: 978-1-63357-270-6, Trade Paper, 212 pages, $14.99, SOCIAL ISSUES), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author:

Michael W. Philliber is pastor of Heritage Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City. He spent 20 years in the enlisted ranks of the U.S. Air Force, and is the author of several works to include "Our Heads on Straight".

About the Publisher:

New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

