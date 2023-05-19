How Should You Respond to Today's News Reports? Learn to Vet Media, Assess News Sources, and Evaluate Social Media Posts to Move Beyond Outrage to Sensibility

News provided by

New Harbor Press

19 May, 2023, 08:31 ET

RAPID CITY, S.D., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Beyond Outrage by Michael W. Philliber of Oklahoma City, OK.

Dr. Larry Hoop, byFaith News Editor, writes "in Beyond Outrage, Mike Philliber provides a needed correction for an age where an inaccurate report from a favored media outlet can fuel inappropriate – and contagious – outrage."

Continue Reading
Author Mike Philliber
Author Mike Philliber
Paperback
Paperback

Beyond Outrage provides eight common sense practices to vet media information to lower the temperature of the rhetoric that characterizes our increasingly polarized society.

Beyond Outrage (ISBN: 978-1-63357-270-6, Trade Paper, 212 pages, $14.99, SOCIAL ISSUES), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author:
Michael W. Philliber is pastor of Heritage Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City. He spent 20 years in the enlisted ranks of the U.S. Air Force, and is the author of several works to include "Our Heads on Straight".

About the Publisher:
New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

CONTACT:

Rick Bates, Managing Editor
CrossLink Publishing
888-697-4851
[email protected]

SOURCE New Harbor Press

Also from this source

Confused by Bible Revelations? Know and Understand These Messages from God in a Deep and Meaningful Way

Over Six Million Are Diagnosed with Infertility Conditions Each Year. This Book Confronts the Emotional and Spiritual Issues Head-On

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.