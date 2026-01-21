HOW SMIRNOFF AND ALEALI MAY ARE REDEFINING GAME DAYS FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF NFL FANS AT SUPER BOWL LX

In tandem, following two sold-out merch drops from Kayla Jones and Gavin Mathieu earlier this season, Smirnoff today launches the third and final limited-edition drop designed by trailblazing creative and officially licensed NFL designer Aleali May, available nationwide for a limited time.

The release caps Smirnoff's season-long designer series and marks the public entry point into the brand's headlining Super Bowl LX activation, with one grand prize winner set to receive a custom, one-of-one varsity jacket designed by May and awarded in person during Super Bowl LX weekend.*

SMIRNOFF AT SUPER BOWL LX

Smirnoff's San Francisco presence will center on a fashion-led activation tied to We Do Game Days. The World's No. 1 Vodka will transform a classic San Francisco trolley into a mobile fashion showcase, serving as the setting for May's custom jacket unveiling to the grand prize winner.

"Super Bowl LX is the natural culmination of everything we've been building with We Do Game Days this season," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America Brand Leader, Smirnoff Vodka. "It's about celebrating the full game day experience — from the behind-the-scenes moments to the personal style and connections that have become just as central to fandom as the game itself."

Throughout the week, Smirnoff's We Do Game Days talent roster — including WAG Claire Kittle and NFL legend Vernon Davis — will appear across select Super Bowl LX moments, sharing their insider perspectives on how game days have evolved into much bigger than the game itself.

ALEALI MAY'S LIMITED-EDITION MERCH DROP

Aleali May caps off Smirnoff's capsule collection today with two pieces commissioned by the brand: a limited-edition long sleeve shirt and a custom, one-of-one varsity game day jacket.

First revealed by PEOPLE BRANDS AND THINGS, the varsity jacket combines iconic Smirnoff imagery and NFL-inspired patches to embody the spirit of game day. Complete with a bold statement on the back declaring "Infamous since 1864," this custom jacket is perfect for game days – whether you're rolling up to the tailgate or cheering your favorite team on from the stands.

"The beauty of game days is that it looks different for every fan," said May. "These designs bring together all the things I love about game days — the palpable energy, the individuality and the way fans show up and express themselves."

Fans 21+ can head HERE to enter for the chance to win both pieces.*

ADDITIONAL SUPER BOWL LX TOUCHPOINTS

Smirnoff will extend the spirit of We Do Game Days throughout Super Bowl LX week through several partner-led moments, including:

A Night of Pride with GLAAD: A Night of Pride with GLAAD aims to spotlight advances in and the future of LGBTQ inclusion in sports. Presented by Smirnoff, the event returns in its fifth year, featuring performances by Young Miko, Durand Bernarr, Ruby Ibarra and DJ Lady Ryan.





A Night of Pride with GLAAD aims to spotlight advances in and the future of LGBTQ inclusion in sports. Presented by Smirnoff, the event returns in its fifth year, featuring performances by Young Miko, Durand Bernarr, Ruby Ibarra and DJ Lady Ryan. Sports Illustrated X Tight End University: Smirnoff will serve as the official vodka sponsor of the Tight Ends & Friends Party, serving bold signature cocktails alongside interactive games, music, and an electric celebration.





Smirnoff will serve as the official vodka sponsor of the Tight Ends & Friends Party, serving bold signature cocktails alongside interactive games, music, and an electric celebration. The Female Quotient Brunch: In the week leading up to Super Bowl LX, Smirnoff is teaming up with The Female Quotient, the largest global community of women in business, and DraftKings, a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company. Together, the brands will host a celebratory brunch event that will blend cocktails and conversations among trailblazing women across industries.





In the week leading up to Super Bowl LX, Smirnoff is teaming up with The Female Quotient, the largest global community of women in business, and DraftKings, a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company. Together, the brands will host a celebratory brunch event that will blend cocktails and conversations among trailblazing women across industries. NFL Game Day Experience: Smirnoff is bringing the celebratory and inclusive spirit of We Do Game Days to the official Game Day Experience at Levi's Stadium. Fans can enjoy specialty Smirnoff cocktails, write and share messages on an interactive digital graffiti wall, and dance in the Touchdown Dance Zone with a live DJ. Step into our Runout Tunnel Party for a high-energy, pregame-style moment on Sunday Feb. 8 from 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM PT.

Smirnoff's award‑winning No. 21 vodka is serving cocktails that are perfectly crafted for every game day — especially Super Bowl LX. Fans 21+ can head HERE to find cocktail recommendations for any game day vibe or occasion.

Stay in the mix by following @SmirnoffUSA on Instagram and @SmirnoffUS on X (formerly Twitter). And whether you're shaking up crowd‑pleasing cocktails for a tailgate or calling the winning play at your Super Bowl watch party, please remember to always drink responsibly.

FAQs

WHAT IS SMIRNOFF DOING FOR SUPER BOWL LX?

Smirnoff will unveil a one-of-one game day jacket created by style icon Aleali May at a showcase in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Additionally, the brand will serve as the presenting sponsor for several fan and league sanctioned events including: The FQ Lounge in collaboration with DraftKings, Sports Illustrated x Tight End University, GLAAD Night of Pride, and NFL Game Day Experience.

HOW CAN FANS ENTER TO WIN SMIRNOFF'S WE DO GAME DAYS GRAND PRIZE?

Fans (21+) can enter HERE for the chance to win Aleali May's custom varsity jacket and a trip to San Francisco during Super Bowl LX weekend.*

WHAT'S DIFFERENT ABOUT THIS CHAPTER OF WE DO GAME DAYS?

This iteration of the We Do Game Days platform reflects how LDA Gen-Z consumers engage with sports today — blending fashion, culture, content, and shared experiences beyond the stadium.

WHERE CAN I BUY SMIRNOFF No. 21?

Smirnoff Vodka is available at select retailers nationwide. Check your local store or use our product locator to find Smirnoff near you.

WHAT ARE THE BEST SMIRNOFF COCKTAILS FOR GAME DAYS?

Smirnoff has game day themed cocktails from each of its eleven partner teams. Fans (21+) can explore recommendations HERE and are reminded to always drink responsibly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE LEGAL U.S. RESIDENT, 21 OR OLDER. Sweepstakes starts 12/8/2025 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 1/23/2026 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Winner of Super Bowl LX® game trip prize will be selected in random drawing from all eligible entries received during Sweepstakes. For each of the (3) merchandise prizes, Sponsor has pre-selected a prize award date during Sweepstakes; and, for each merchandise prize, eligible entries received between 12:00 p.m. ET and 4:00 p.m. ET on such date will be included in the corresponding random drawing. Trip prize conditioned on winner's availability to travel to Super Bowl LX® game on 2/8/2026 and winner's guest being 21 years or older; unspecified expenses are trip winner's sole responsibility. Alcohol is not part of any prize. See Official Rules for full details, including full prize restrictions and odds of winning. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY. The National Football League has not offered or sponsored the Sweepstakes in any way.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice, known for flavors since 1999.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contacts:

Sydney Farrar

Diageo

[email protected]

TAYLOR

[email protected]

SOURCE Smirnoff