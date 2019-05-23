How Streaming Is Honoring Those Who Have Served

Professional gamer and livestreamer Michael Hogman and his community did.

"I never served, but I know there are a lot of stories that every veteran can tell," Michael said.

Michael Koehler has a story. He served in the Army and struggled with life after the military. He attributes WWP programs for helping him transition to civilian life. Now he wants to use his love of gaming to give back to other wounded veterans.

"I figured, 'Why not try out streaming?'" Michael Koehler said. "I'm putting my time toward gaming; why not put more time toward good?"

All donations, no matter the amount, help warriors and their families. They never pay a penny for WWP programs and services because they paid their dues on the battlefield.

"Your charity stream has an impact beyond anything you probably can imagine," said Dan Nevins, an Army veteran whose life was changed through WWP programs.

That impact can be felt today.

"I'm just a 21-year-old kid sitting here playing video games," livestreamer and service member Chris Earl said. "If I can do what I love and change lives at the same time, I'm going to do it, and that's a great feeling."

Now it's your turn. Register your livestream here: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/give-back/wwp-play/stream-to-serve.

To learn about other ways to give back, visit https://wwp.news/GiveBack.

