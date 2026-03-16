How to Accelerate Innovation with PCCPs and CI/CD for Medical Devices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how Predetermined Change Control Plans (PCCPs) enable faster, compliant software and AI/ML updates in regulated medical device environments. Attendees will learn how to define PCCPs that pre-authorize changes and accelerate compliant releases for software and AI/ML. The featured speakers will discuss how to automate testing, validate and release workflows by integrating PCCPs with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD). The speakers will also share how to operationalize continuous validation with real-world data, model performance tracking and drift monitoring. Attendees will gain insights into embedding quality into daily development so teams can ship faster without adding compliance overhead.

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Predetermined Change Control Plans (PCCPs) are quickly becoming a critical tool for medical device teams, enabling manufacturers to pre-authorize predefined changes, reduce repetitive regulatory submissions and shorten release cycles rather than waiting months for approval.

However, medical device teams continue to face long release cycles, manual validation processes and repeated submissions when updating software and AI/ML-enabled products. This webinar examines how PCCPs, combined with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), create a structured, compliant framework for pre-authorizing changes, automating validation and accelerating release timelines while maintaining regulatory confidence.

The featured speakers will explore practical approaches for defining PCCPs that support software and AI/ML updates, integrating automated testing and documentation into CI/CD workflows and operationalizing continuous validation through real-world data, model performance monitoring and drift detection. The webinar will also address how to embed quality management principles directly into development processes to reduce compliance burden without compromising safety.

Register for this webinar to learn how PCCPs enable faster, compliant software and AI/ML updates in regulated medical device environments.

Join experts from Ketryx, Jenn Dixon, Director of AI Quality & Regulatory Strategy; and Adrian Samsel, Director of Client Operations, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at 12pm EDT (6pm CEST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Accelerate Innovation with PCCPs and CI/CD for Medical Devices.

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