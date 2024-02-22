How to change careers

News provided by

USAGov

22 Feb, 2024, 10:58 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you considering a career change in 2024? Maybe you have new interests, need to increase your earning potential, or want a less-stressful work environment?

If you're ready to jump start, change, or advance your career path, let USAGov help you navigate the process.

Find a career that's a good fit

Before applying for new jobs, explore different career options that align with your interests and existing skills. CareerOneStop from the Department of Labor offers many resources to assist with this important part of the process. For example:

  • The Skills Matcher assesses how familiar you are with 40 different skill sets. It then suggests occupations based on your experience.
  • The Occupation Profile database provides detailed information about more than 900 occupations, including job duties, typical earnings, education and training requirements.
  • The Interest Assessment takes into account the workplace activities you most enjoy—and those you don't—then shows careers that fit your interests.

Develop the skills for your new career

Once you identify the career you want to pursue, develop the skills you need to succeed. Check out these training resources:

Find your job

When you're ready to apply for your next job, federal and local community resources can help you identify available opportunities:

  • USAJOBS guides you through the federal job application process. Look across a wide range of career fields, create a profile to apply, and sign up for search results.
  • The Veterans Job Matcher helps you transition to a civilian career by identifying jobs that match your military skills.
  • American Job Centers connect applicants with local businesses and available training.
  • Public libraries offer free, personalized help with your job search.

Changing careers can be exciting and scary. Visit usa.gov to learn more and take the next steps on your professional journey.

SOURCE USAGov

Also from this source

How to get passports for the whole family

How to get passports for the whole family

Before booking an international excursion with your family, it's important to understand how and when to get a passport for every traveler. Know the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.