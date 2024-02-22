How to change careers

22 Feb, 2024, 10:58 ET
WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you considering a career change in 2024? Maybe you have new interests, need to increase your earning potential, or want a less-stressful work environment?
If you're ready to jump start, change, or advance your career path, let USAGov help you navigate the process.
Find a career that's a good fit
Before applying for new jobs, explore different career options that align with your interests and existing skills. CareerOneStop from the Department of Labor offers many resources to assist with this important part of the process. For example:
- The Skills Matcher assesses how familiar you are with 40 different skill sets. It then suggests occupations based on your experience.
- The Occupation Profile database provides detailed information about more than 900 occupations, including job duties, typical earnings, education and training requirements.
- The Interest Assessment takes into account the workplace activities you most enjoy—and those you don't—then shows careers that fit your interests.
Develop the skills for your new career
Once you identify the career you want to pursue, develop the skills you need to succeed. Check out these training resources:
- Benefits.gov helps you find training in nursing, farming, early childhood education, and other fields.
- Job Corps is a free, comprehensive training program for youth ages 16 to 24 to get workplace skills in different industries.
- The Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS) program prepares veterans and service members for meaningful careers. It provides employment resources and promotion opportunities while protecting your rights.
- Most states offer job training programs. Find your state labor department website to search for what is available near you.
Find your job
When you're ready to apply for your next job, federal and local community resources can help you identify available opportunities:
- USAJOBS guides you through the federal job application process. Look across a wide range of career fields, create a profile to apply, and sign up for search results.
- The Veterans Job Matcher helps you transition to a civilian career by identifying jobs that match your military skills.
- American Job Centers connect applicants with local businesses and available training.
- Public libraries offer free, personalized help with your job search.
Changing careers can be exciting and scary. Visit usa.gov to learn more and take the next steps on your professional journey.
