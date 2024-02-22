How to change careers

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you considering a career change in 2024? Maybe you have new interests, need to increase your earning potential, or want a less-stressful work environment?

If you're ready to jump start, change, or advance your career path, let USAGov help you navigate the process.

Find a career that's a good fit

Before applying for new jobs, explore different career options that align with your interests and existing skills. CareerOneStop from the Department of Labor offers many resources to assist with this important part of the process. For example:

The Skills Matcher assesses how familiar you are with 40 different skill sets. It then suggests occupations based on your experience.

assesses how familiar you are with 40 different skill sets. It then suggests occupations based on your experience. The Occupation Profile database provides detailed information about more than 900 occupations, including job duties, typical earnings, education and training requirements.

database provides detailed information about more than 900 occupations, including job duties, typical earnings, education and training requirements. The Interest Assessment takes into account the workplace activities you most enjoy—and those you don't—then shows careers that fit your interests.

Develop the skills for your new career

Once you identify the career you want to pursue, develop the skills you need to succeed. Check out these training resources:

Find your job

When you're ready to apply for your next job, federal and local community resources can help you identify available opportunities:

USAJOBS guides you through the federal job application process. Look across a wide range of career fields, create a profile to apply, and sign up for search results.

guides you through the federal job application process. Look across a wide range of career fields, create a profile to apply, and sign up for search results. The Veterans Job Matcher helps you transition to a civilian career by identifying jobs that match your military skills.

helps you transition to a civilian career by identifying jobs that match your military skills. American Job Centers connect applicants with local businesses and available training.

connect applicants with local businesses and available training. Public libraries offer free, personalized help with your job search.

Changing careers can be exciting and scary. Visit usa.gov to learn more and take the next steps on your professional journey.

SOURCE USAGov