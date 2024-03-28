Looking for government benefits? Let USAGov help you!

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We understand how difficult it can be to find government benefits that fit your needs. The amount of information on social media channels, news networks, and government websites can be more overwhelming than helpful.

USAGov is dedicated to providing you easy and fast access to government benefits you may qualify for. We created the benefit finder tool to find government help focused on three life events:

Woman wearing eye glasses looking at a computer with text on graphic "Looking for government benefits? Let USAGov help you!"
  • Experiencing the death of a loved one
  • Approaching retirement
  • Living with a disability

We plan to include more government services and benefits in the future to support you through different situations.

To use the USAGov benefit finder, you answer a series of questions and receive potential benefits information you could qualify for in a matter of minutes. The answers are confidential and we will not share or save them.

Explore your options using the benefit finder on usa.gov.

