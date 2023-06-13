How to Enhance Off-grid Lifestyle with BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station

BLUETTI POWER INC

13 Jun, 2023

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For those camping enthusiasts still relying heavily on fossil fuel generators for outdoor power, it's time to upgrade, as BLUETTI is set to launch its all-new portable power station - the AC180, on June 14th at 19:00 PDT. It will definitely level up their outdoor experience with optimal value for money.

Portable Power On The Road, Endless Fun Assured

Never leave the BLUETTI AC180 behind before heading out on a trip, as it has a 1,152Wh capacity that offers all-day battery life on a single charge. For an extended stay outdoors, the AC180 can be connected to an external B230 or B300 battery for an extra 2,048Wh or 3,072Wh of power, respectively. BLUETTI will also send a free P090D to DC7909 connection cable worth $89 with an AC180+B230/B300 combo.

When it's depleted, AC180's 500W solar input allows a quick topup with green solar energy in a few hours, ensuring plenty of juice on the road.  

For camping lovers who prefer a cup of coffee in the morning, BLUETTI AC180 can make it possible even when they wake up in the middle of nowhere. Driven by the Power Lifting Mode of up to 2,700W output, AC180 is capable of running coffee maker and electric kettle with the least fuss.   

With Constant Power On Call, No More Darkness During Blackouts

Due to extreme weather events, natural disasters, and an aging electricity grid, power failures happen more frequently and can leave a home in the dark at any time. While the AC180 backup power can be a lifesaver in this situation and protect the entire house. 

In the event of a power outage, the AC180 will instantly switch over in just 20ms and power all essential devices. Householders don't have to worry about data loss, spoiled food in the fridge, or waking up at midnight because the CPAP isn't working.  

Pint-sized dimension, out-sized impact. As a refresh of the previous generations - EB150 and EB240, BLUETTI AC180 carries a bunch of small improvements that will make a big difference. Whether it's as a grab-and-go power supply for outdoor activities or as a plug-and-play viable backup power, AC180 is the best option to fulfill all needs.  

About BLUETTI 

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

