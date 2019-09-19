How To Find The Right School For Your Child? New Book Offers Practical School Choice Advice For Parents

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you searching for a new school for your child—or do you know someone who is looking to find the right educational fit for their daughter or son? A new book by Andrew Campanella, The School Choice Roadmap: 7 Steps to Finding the Right School for Your Child, will likely provide jargon-free answers to many of your questions. (www.schoolchoiceroadmap.com)

Published by Beaufort Books and scheduled for release on January 20, 2020, The School Choice Roadmap is a practical guide to helping parents understand the different types of K-12 education options available in their states. The book provides seven steps that parents can use to find schools where their children will learn, succeed, and be happy—along with worksheets, exercises, and evaluations that parents can take to help guide their search process.

"What might be a perfect school for one student might not be a good fit for a child who lives right next door," Campanella said. "Actively choosing a school or learning environment for your child allows you to select an education setting that best meets your child's unique interests, and this book is here to help you through the process."

According to Campanella, more parents in the United States today are actively choosing schools or learning environments for their children than at any other time in history. Approximately one third of parents now decide between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online public schools, private schools, and homeschooling. The School Choice Roadmap provides an objective look at all of these options and does not encourage parents to choose one type of school over another.

"Parents know their children better than anyone else, and yet parents are often told to ignore their own instincts and expertise when thinking about K-12 education," Campanella said. "My goal with The School Choice Roadmap is to encourage moms and dads across America to harness the power of their own intuition when choosing their children's education."

"Too often parents do not believe they have a choice when it comes to the school their child attends," said Eric Kampmann, publisher of Beaufort Books. "The School Choice Roadmap opens up new horizons of possibilities for parents and children to get the best education so that learning becomes a journey not a chore."

Andrew Campanella is president of National School Choice Week, the largest annual celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. In 2019, NSCW featured more than 40,000 events and activities designed to raise awareness of the education options parents have for their children. Prior to his work with National School Choice Week, Campanella worked in senior-level positions at the American Federation for Children and the American Board for Certification of Teacher Excellence. He grew up in New Jersey, graduated from American University in Washington, DC, and currently lives in Florida. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceroadmap.com. Find more about Andrew at www.andrewrcamp.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/andrewrcampanella, or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/andrewrcamp.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://schoolchoiceweek.com

