How to Help Keep Your Family Safe in the Water This Summer - Life Time Experts Share What Matters Most

Life Time draws on 30+ years of aquatics expertise, 500+ pools and a vast lifeguard certification operation to help families make safer choices in and around water

Key Highlights:

Life Time certifies more lifeguards than any other business nationwide through StarGuard Elite.

Life Time teaches more than 30,000 people crucial swim safety skills every month across its athletic country clubs through swim lessons and clinics.

Life Time's proprietary 25:10 Rule helps families reduce risk around water.

Life Time aquatics experts and lifeguards are available for media interviews and pool-side demonstrations throughout May through September.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families head back to pools and lakes this summer, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is marking National Water Safety Month in May with a practical set of swim-safety guidelines designed to help keep kids and adults safer in and around water. With drowning ranking as the leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1 to 4 and the second leading cause for children ages 5 to 14 (CDC), Life Time is drawing on more than three decades of aquatics expertise to help families have a safe and confident summer in the water.

Every month, Life Time teaches more than 30,000 people crucial swim safety skills through swim lessons and clinics held across many of its 190+ athletic country clubs in the United States and Canada. While children face the greatest risk, Life Time's aquatics programs welcome swimmers of every age and ability, because confidence in the water is a lifelong skill. The company operates more than 500 indoor and outdoor pools spanning everything from resort-style beach club pool decks to indoor lap pools and aquatics centers.

"We want families to have fun all summer, and a fun summer is a safe summer," said Alicia Kockler, Life Time's Senior Vice President of Kids and Aquatics. "It really comes down to a few simple things: Keep your eyes on your kids at all times and invest in swim lessons to teach them how to swim."

Life Time's Golden Rule for Swim Safety: The 25:10 Rule

At the center of Life Time's swim safety education is the 25:10 Rule: If a child cannot swim a standard 25-meter pool length without assistance, a parent or guardian should always remain within 10 feet. Drowning can happen silently and within seconds, often without the splashing or cries for help that most people expect. Staying alert and close is key.

Additional Swim Safety Tips from Life Time's Aquatics Team

Start swim lessons early. Early access to water and structured lessons help children become stronger swimmers and smarter decision-makers around water as they grow.

Wear bright swimsuits. Neon and bright-colored swimwear are easier to spot in the water. Blue and pale colors can blend in.

Skip the floaties. Many inflatable flotation devices provide a false sense of security. Only Coast Guard-approved life jackets provide reliable protection.

Maintain a 1:3 guardian-to-swimmer ratio. One adult should never be responsible for monitoring more than three swimmers at a time.

Put the phone and book down. Distractions are a leading contributing factor in water incidents.

Get CPR certified. This skill may one day save a life.

As summer gets underway, Life Time's athletic country clubs across North America are opening outdoor pools, beach club deck experiences and expanded aquatics programming. Swim lessons, clinics, and kids programming are available at Life Time locations nationwide. Kids enrolled in Life Time summer camps receive swim lessons twice weekly, included in the camp price. Life Time aims to ensure all campers become more confident swimmers.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the best age to start swim lessons?

The earlier, the better. Enrolling children in swim lessons as early as four months old provides them the opportunity to learn basic swim skills early in life, grow comfortable in and around water faster and learn the importance of necessary safety measures.

What is the 25:10 swimming rule and why does it matter?

The 25:10 rule is Life Time's foundational swim safety guideline: If a child cannot swim a standard 25-meter pool length without assistance, an adult should always be within 10 feet.

How does Life Time keep its pools safe?

Life Time certifies more lifeguards than any other business in the country through its partnership with StarGuard Elite. With more than 30 years of aquatics expertise and 500+ pools across North America, Life Time's commitment to water safety is built into every aspect of its operations.

Where can I find swim lessons near me?

Life Time offers swim lessons and aquatics programming at select athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. Visit lifetime.life or the Life Time app to find a club near you and explore available swim lesson schedules, clinics, and Kids programming.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.