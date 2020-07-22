How to Make Small and Mid-size Business IT Effective in the New Normal

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a New York City area business IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP) has published guidance on three critical IT areas for small and mid-size business leaders seeking to prosper in the new normal.

The informative article identifies Email Deliverability and Security, Cyber Security Protection, and the New Remote Workforce as critical areas for leaders to understand and address. The article and associated 40-minute webinar include a valuable offer for a Free Dark Web Scan.

"Born in crisis (9/11), eMazzanti exists to help your business survive and thrive in this new normal," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the Article: "How to Make Your IT Effective in the New Normal."

"With mounting economic pressure on every business, it's time to allocate your technology resources wisely by deploying the right tools. Without the right systems in place, you risk inconsistent customer communication, data security breaches and significant overspending. Consider these realities:

In response to COVID-19, cyber-criminals stepped up their game, increasing hacking and phishing attacks dramatically.

With few workers at the office, they started attacking them at home.

This behavior drove corporations and email platforms to tighten up message receipt restrictiveness. Your email might not be getting through."

For 19 years, eMazzanti Technologies has been helping organizations navigate the business technology landscape to achieve their business goals. With a new paradigm in business IT, eMazzanti encourages leaders to make the pivot now. To learn more, view the Effective in the New Normal Webinar .

