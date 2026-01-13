How to Reduce Eligibility Risk and Prevent Protocol Deviations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into why eligibility is a high-impact point for protocol deviation prevention. The featured speakers will discuss how to drive protocol compliance with centralized eligibility review. Attendees will learn how to enable rapid eligibility decisions with clear documentation and oversight. The speakers will also share how to use quality by design to protect patient safety and data integrity.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enrolling the wrong patients is a serious protocol deviation that leads to costly rework and delays, and increases risk to patient safety, data integrity and regulatory approval. The FDA's December 2024 draft guidance titled "Protocol Deviations for Clinical Investigations of Drugs, Biological Products, and Devices" emphasizes a quality by design approach for preventing protocol deviations. Join this webinar to learn how sponsors, CROs and academic research organizations (AROs) can mitigate risk by applying a quality by design framework at a key focus area highlighted by the FDA: eligibility.

Through best practice and case study data, attendees will gain insight into how centralized eligibility review and structured workflows support protocol-compliant enrollment, strengthen documentation and enable faster, more consistent decisions without compromising quality.

Join industry experts as they share practical strategies to prevent enrollment-based deviations, streamline eligibility decisions, ensure data integrity and enhance patient safety.

Register for this webinar to equip patient enrollment teams with practical strategies to prevent protocol deviations, improve eligibility decision-making and reduce downstream operational risk.

Join Catherine Tyner, Head of Clinical Strategy, AG Mednet; and Craig McLendon, former Vice President, Adjudication, Perceptive, Inc., for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Reduce Eligibility Risk and Prevent Protocol Deviations.

