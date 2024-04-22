How to Reduce Your Pet's Carbon Pawprint this Earth Day

Dr. Ruth, "The Pet Vet" Shares Some Simple Ways to Help Pets Live Greener

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- April 22nd is Earth Day, our yearly reminder to reflect upon how our actions impact the planet. However, as pet parents, we need to also think about how we can reduce our pet's carbon pawprint. Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet", shares some simple ways we can ensure our pets are living greener and cleaner.

Photo courtesy of @monkeydogjett

Waste Management

Anyone who has ever had a pet knows that pets make lots of waste. Whether you are picking it up, or scooping it, it is estimated that 10 million tons of waste from pets fill landfills every year. While we cannot reduce the amount of waste our pets produce, we can reduce the amount that ends up in landfills. Instead of using plastic bags to pick up and dispose of your pet's waste, try using compostable pet poop bags. 3poo1 bags are made in the USA using biodegradable plant-based materials. And they are the world's first color-coded poop bags that let you know when you're running low so you will never forget a bag on your walk again! Even better, use an in-ground waste disposal system. In-ground waste disposal systems are mini septic systems that allow you to dispose of your dog's waste right in your back yard. There are several companies that sell kits you can buy to create your own environmentally friendly dog waste disposal system.

If you have a cat, consider switching from a clay-based litter to a biodegradable litter, such as ökocat. ökocat is a sustainably sourced cat litter made from rescued wood and packaged in a fully recyclable paper bag. In addition, it contains no synthetic chemicals, no toxic dyes, and no added artificial fragrances. By switching to a biodegradable litter, you can cut down on the estimated 2 million tons of clay litter that end up in landfills every year.

Don't Pollute

Always pick up after your pet. Besides being inconsiderate, leaving your pet's waste behind can pollute water sources from runoff. Follow the backpacker's motto and pack out what you pack in and leave only footprints (or pawprints) behind.

Buy Green

Purchase pet beds, furniture and toys made from recycled or sustainable materials such as wool or hemp. Environmentally friendly hemp can be used to make almost everything, like leashes, collars, beds and toys. Nowadays it is easy to find recycled pet products at large pet retailers all across the country.

Buy in Bulk

Buying pet food and pet supplies in bulk not only saves money, it also conserves fuel and lowers emissions by saving you extra trips to the store and cuts down on packaging.

Pet Overpopulation

Make sure your pet isn't adding to the pet over-population problem by having your pets spayed or neutered. Shelters spend millions of dollars caring for homeless pets. Consider donating your old towels, blankets to a nearby shelter. This helps you declutter, helps the shelter cut costs, and gives a needy pet a nice blanket to sleep on. If you have the time, consider volunteering at a nearby shelter.

Adopt a Shelter Pet

Don't forget about your local animal shelter or pet rescue if you are thinking about getting a pet. There are lots of amazing animals that need a good home. While adopting one of these deserving pets may not lower emissions or save fuel, it can save a life.

By adopting these simple tips, you and your pet can live green and make the planet a better place.

For more about pets and pet health go to: https://drruthpetvet.com/pet-tips/

Facebook @DrRuthMacPete

Instagram @drruthmacpete

About Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet"

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, media correspondent, and author. She has appeared on The Doctors, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, The Weather Channel, as well as numerous news shows around the country. She has written about pets and pet health for various magazines and published the award-winning children's book Lisette the Vet. To learn more about Dr. MacPete go to: www.DrRuthPetVet.com.

SOURCE Dr. Ruth MacPete -- The Pet Vet