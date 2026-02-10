Valentine's Day Gifts That Make Tails Wag

Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet" shares heartfelt and pet-safe gift ideas

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is a celebration of love, appreciation, and connection, and our pets deserve to be part of it, too. While they may not ask for much, our furry (and feathered!) companions give us unconditional love every day. This Valentine's Day, Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth the Pet Vet, shares how pet parents can show how much their pets mean to them with thoughtful, pet-friendly gifts.

Sweet Treats

Photo Courtesy of @MonkeyDogJett

Chocolate may be a Valentine's Day staple, but for pets, it can deadly. Instead, show your pet some love with treats made just for them. Wonder Bark dog treats are a tasty health conscious treat your dog will love. They are made in the US in small batches, contain all-natural ingredients, and contain no chemicals or artificial flavors or preservatives. Their treats are infused with chia seeds rich in omega-3 fatty acids to support digestive health and more. And for a limited time, you can find Be My Valentine seasonal dog treats that contain real apples, pumpkin and honey. Give your pet a healthy treat this Valentine's Day to say "I love you" while supporting their overall wellbeing.

Toys for Fun and Enrichment

Toys make excellent Valentine's Day gifts for both dogs and cats. Playtime keeps pets physically active, mentally stimulated, and emotionally happy and keeps them out of trouble when home alone. With so many options available, from interactive puzzle toys to plush favorites, it's easy to find something that fits your pet's size, interests, and personality.

Fashion with Function

Why should humans have all the fun dressing up for Valentine's Day? A cozy, stylish outfit can add a little flair to your outings while keeping your pet warm during chilly February walks. From playful to practical, pet fashion can be both adorable and functional, helping pets stay comfortable while turning heads on your next walk.

At-Home Spa Comfort

While most pets won't be booking a spa appointment, you can still pamper them at home. A new, comfortable bed gives pets a cozy place to relax, recharge, and enjoy restful sleep. It's a gift they'll appreciate long after Valentine's Day has passed.

Love for Small Pets, Too

Valentine's Day isn't just for cats and dogs, small pets deserve love as well. Spruce up your small pet's home with carefresh® bedding. carefresh® is made from scratch with comfyfluff,™ a super-soft, ultra-absorbent material created from 100% reclaimed natural fiber. It's 2x more absorbent than shavings, 99% dust-free, and controls odors for up to 10 days. carefresh® is also available in special edition Valentine's Day colors, like tutti frutti and sprinkles. Now hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, mice, rats, chinchillas, and ferrets can join in the Valentine's Day spirit.

The Greatest Gift of All: Good Health

One of the most meaningful ways to show love is by prioritizing your pet's health. Routine veterinary checkups, annually for younger pets and every six months for pets over seven years of age, help detect issues early and protect against preventable diseases. Preventive care is key to helping pets live longer, healthier lives. So, if your pet has not been to the vet this year, give the ultimate gift of health and make an appointment with their veterinarian.

As you plan Valentine's Day gifts for the people you love, don't forget your pets. Celebrate their loyalty, companionship, and unconditional love with a thoughtful gift that shows just how much they mean to you.

For more Valentine's Day gift ideas and pet health tips, visit: https://drruthpetvet.com

Facebook @DrRuthMacPete

Instagram @drruthmacpete

About Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth The Pet Vet

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, media correspondent, and author. She has appeared on The Doctors, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, The Weather Channel, as well as numerous news shows around the country. She has written about pets and pet health for various magazines and published the award-winning children's book Lisette the Vet. To learn more about Dr. MacPete go to: www.DrRuthPetVet.com

SOURCE Dr. Ruth MacPete -- The Pet Vet