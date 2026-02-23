Pet Dental Health Matters

Dr. Ruth, "The Pet Vet" shares tips to keep your pet's teeth clean and healthy

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- No one likes to go to the dentist, and dogs are no exception. But like humans, pets also need routine dental care. Imagine what your teeth would look like if you never brushed them. According to the American Veterinary Dental Society (AVDS), 80% of dogs and 70% of cats over the age of three already have dental disease, making it one of the most common health issues seen in pets.

"Poor oral hygiene doesn't just cause bad breath," says Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth The Pet Vet, "it can lead to tooth loss, painful abscesses, difficulty eating, and other serious health problems. Thankfully there are things people can do to keep their pet's teeth and gums healthy."

How to keep Your Pet's Teeth Clean and Healthy

Regular Brushing

Keep your pet's teeth healthy by keeping them clean with regular brushing. Start when they are young and ideally brush daily. Make sure to use a toothbrush and toothpaste specifically made for pets. Pet toothpaste does not need to be rinsed out and comes in some irresistible flavors for your pet (like bacon). Paw Ready makes an Oral Care Bundle with everything you need to get started brushing. It includes their Blue BrushMate Dual-Ended Brush with angled bristles to help remove plaque and food debris, their enzymatic toothpaste to clean teeth and freshen breath, and the Paw Ready Biteblock to prevent your dog from accidentally biting you while brushing their teeth.



Dental Wipes

While nothing beats regular brushing, there are other products that can help reduce the bacteria and plaque that lead to tartar formation. earthbath® Tooth & Gum Wipes are textured wipes that allow pet parents to physically remove debris along the gumline and tooth surface. earthbath® Tooth & Gum Wipes are made with baking soda to clean your pet's teeth and corn mint oil to safely freshen their breath. It's especially helpful for pets that resist toothbrushes but tolerate finger-based cleaning.



Dental Chews and Treats

Offer dental chews and treats to supplement brushing or wiping and to help keep your dog's teeth clean. Dogs love to chew and dental chews and treats are textured and designed to help remove plaque from your pet's teeth while they chew. Look for products that contain the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) seal of approval.



Dental Diets

Some dogs benefit from switching to a veterinary-recommended dental diet. Dental Diets are designed to reduce plaque and tartar buildup. Speak with a veterinarian to determine whether a dental diet is appropriate for your pet.



Dental strips

In addition to brushing or wiping your dog's teeth, you can improve their doggy breath by adding Nanos Fresh Breath Dental Strips to their oral routine. Nanos Fresh Breath Dental Strips are made using advanced nanofiber strip technology to help neutralize odor-causing compounds. Their strips adhere along the gumline and dissolve with saliva in about 30 seconds to help freshen breath quickly and easily.



Regular Veterinary Visits

Even if you brush your pet's teeth, use dental wipes, and give them dental treats, your pet still needs to have their teeth checked at least once a year by their veterinarian. Your veterinarian will determine if your pet has dental disease or any other oral issues and needs a professional cleaning or any additional treatments.

Prevention is key.

The best way to prevent dental disease is to brush your pet's teeth daily, or utilize dental wipes, dental chews, and dental diets. And of course, take them to the veterinarian for annual check-ups and professional cleanings as needed. By practicing these simple steps, you can help keep your pet's teeth clean, strong, and healthy.

About Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet"

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, media correspondent, and author. She has appeared on The Doctors, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, The Weather Channel, as well as numerous news shows around the country. She is the author of the award-winning children's book Lisette the Vet and her sequel Lisette the Vet and Her Dog Jett will be out next month. To learn more about Dr. MacPete go to: www.DrRuthPetVet.com and follow her on Instagram @DrRuthMacPete

