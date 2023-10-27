How to Save Time and Money on Expensive Pet Grooming? Oneisall Unveils a 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, High-Speed Blower, and Pet Clippers

Oneisall

27 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

In the ongoing battle against pet hair and recurring grooming expenses, Oneisall introduces a revolutionary tool for pet lovers: the Oneisall Pet Grooming Vacuum Blow Dryer and Clippers, a 3-in-1 grooming solution. This innovative device heralds a new era in pet grooming, enabling pet owners to effortlessly maintain the appearance and health of their beloved pets at home.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet enthusiasts worldwide are well aware of the long-standing challenges posed by pet hair and grooming expenses. The Oneisall Dog Grooming Vacuum Blow Dryer and Clippers offer a groundbreaking solution, simplifying the pet grooming process and strengthening the bond between pets and their owners.

Key Features of the Oneisall Dog Grooming Vacuum Blow Dryer and Clippers:

1. Triple Functionality: Vacuum cleaner, blower, and clippers seamlessly integrated into one versatile device. This 3-in-1 tool empowers pet owners to comprehensively groom their pets.

2. No More Mess: The vacuum cleaner function is equipped with a curved brush and de-shedding brush, effectively capturing loose pet hair during grooming, leaving your pet's coat smooth and tidy. Say goodbye to annoying pet hair on furniture and floors.

3. High-Speed Drying: This product features a high-speed blower with seven temperature settings (ranging from 95°F to 149°F) and a patented dual-channel airflow design, ensuring a clean, perfect drying and grooming experience for your pet.

4. Precision Trimming: The clippers can be used in conjunction with the vacuum cleaner or on their own. When used with the vacuum, it trims and sucks up hair simultaneously, providing not only a fur-free environment but also delivering a salon-quality grooming result, saving you time and money.

5. Low Noise Operation: The noise level of this pet grooming vacuum is below 60 decibels, ensuring a stress-free experience for both pets and owners.

6. Perfect Balance of Convenience and Mobility: This device is designed for flexibility, with a 137-inch power cord and a flexible hose, allowing pet owners to groom their pets indoors or outdoors.

7. Compact Structure for Easy Storage: All pet grooming tools can be neatly stored in a convenient carrying bag, ensuring all tools are organized and easily accessible, even while traveling.

"Oneisall founder Terry said, 'This product marks a significant milestone in the pet grooming industry.' We listened to the needs of pet owners and developed a tool that not only simplifies the pet grooming process but also enhances the bond between pets and their families. After 18 months of development and testing, the Oneisall Dog Grooming Vacuum Blow Dryer and Clippers were born. We believe it will create stronger bonds between furry friends and their families."

Oneisall is renowned for providing innovative pet grooming solutions that enhance the lives of pets and their owners. Since the successful launch of the OneisallP2 Cordless Rechargeable Dog Clipper for Golden Retrievers in 2017, with sales exceeding 3 million units, the brand has consistently ranked at the top of the Amazon bestsellers list in the United States and Germany.

Availability and Special Offer:

The Oneisall Dog Grooming Vacuum Blow Dryer and Clippers are now available at a holiday special price of only $149.99 on the Oneisall online store. Shoppers can use the code Oneisall when placing an order on Oneisall.com to enjoy an additional $30 discount.

For more information on this exciting innovation, please visit the Oneisall website and follow them on social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Oneisall INC:

Oneisall INC. was founded in 2016 with a mission to improve the lives and health of pets worldwide. Headquartered in Shenzhen and with warehouses in the United States and Europe, the brand has become a global leader in pet product development, sales, and service. Oneisallis dedicated to providing pets with more comfortable grooming solutions and strengthening the bond between pets and their owners, with over 200,000 positive reviews on Amazon, serving approximately 10 million customers in 50 countries. Since 2021, the brand's annual revenue has exceeded $100 million, making it one of the leading international pet brands.

SOURCE Oneisall

