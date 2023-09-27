How to Use Your Hot Tub All Fall and Winter

News provided by

King Technology

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Technology – As temperatures drop along with the leaves, pools are closing for the season; but hot tubs don't have to close.

The tranquility of a soothing, warm soak can easily be enjoyed year-round. All it takes is a little preparation. These 10 tips will help you enjoy steamy, stress-relieving water this fall and all winter:

Continue Reading
FROG@ease uses sanitizing minerals plus SmartChlor® to keep your hot tub clean and clear all fall and winter
FROG@ease uses sanitizing minerals plus SmartChlor® to keep your hot tub clean and clear all fall and winter

10 Tips to Keep Calm and Soak On

  1. Inspect the hot tub cover. It should fit tightly, with no rips or tears and withstand snow and ice.
  2. Consider a cover cap or insulation jacket. Both add a layer of protection in harsh weather. A hot tub insulation jacket provides additional insulation and maximum protection
  3. Use a floating blanket to trap heat
  4. Keep leaves and debris out and the cover on when not in use
  5. Clear snow and ice off the cover with the right tools to avoid damage
  6. Check water levels frequently – hot tub water evaporates more quickly in cold dry air than in warmer months. Don't let the water level fall below the skimmer level – proper water circulation maintains clean, clear water
  7. Check and repair leaky pipes since they are more likely to freeze and ruin your hot tub
  8. Keep the water temperature a bit higher but never above 104F; use a hot tub thermometer to check the temperature
  9. Change your water before freezing temps-earlier is better
  10. Investigate water maintenance products that keep your water clean and clear with less maintenance, use less chlorine and allow you to go on vacation and return to crystal clean water

Not all water care products are the same. Most sanitizers are dichlor, a type of chlorine you must spoon-feed into hot tub water; it's used up immediately and must be added after each use.

FROG® @ease® uses sanitizing minerals plus SmartChlor®. Together, they kill bacteria 2 ways, reduce shocking to only once a month and come in prefilled containers so you never measure or touch chemicals.

SmartChlor is a unique type of self-regulating chlorine that keeps water at a consistent chlorine level at all times.

People who use FROG @ease can confidently leave their hot tub for a fall or winter break anytime, knowing that their water is being kept clean and clear.

For more information about FROG @ease contact lynn.nord@kingtechnology.com

SOURCE King Technology

Also from this source

Star Tribune names King Technology, Inc. a 2023 Top Workplace

King Technology: The EPA Helps Protect Residential Swimming Pools and Hot Tubs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.