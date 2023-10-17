How to Work with the Color of the Year - Ballard Designs Inspires Design Curious Guests at Retail

News provided by

Ballard Designs

17 Oct, 2023, 08:15 ET

The Home Décor and Furniture Design retailer is opening its doors for the public to see hands-on what a new, spectacular Color of the Year can accomplish. Benjamin Moore Paints has just announced its home interior design palette for 2024, and Ballard Designs now demonstrates its cohesive collection of color-curated decor.

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs is excited to invite the public to view inspirational selections of furniture and decor in the upcoming 2024 color trend. Their new color experience kicks off with an open reception Wednesday, October 18th.

Each of Ballard's retail store locations nationwide will host light wine receptions to unveil a seamless coordination of Ballard's exquisite furnishings with the 2024 Benjamin Moore Color of the Year, "Blue Nova."

Ballard Designs coordinates a gorgeous selection of products in fabric, art and decor lines with the new Benjamin Moore paint Color of the Year 2024, Blue Nova.
Brand signage and logo of the popular furniture and decor retailer.
Dominic Milanese, Ballard Designs Vice President Retail, expressed his enthusiasm for the events, stating, "At Ballard Designs, we pride ourselves on staying ahead of the curve in interior design trends. 'Blue Nova' is a hue that embodies elegance and sophistication… and we are all about a beautiful blue!"

He continued, "Our team of experts has skillfully curated a selection of furnishing, fabrics, finishes & wall coverings that harmonize with this stunning color. We are thrilled to show our customers how to infuse their homes and their décor with this gorgeous trend."

Ballard utilizes in-store Design Consultants to provide complimentary, personalized design solutions for customers, including those transforming problem areas.

"During these receptions, and any other time," Milanese noted, "anyone with a design dilemma can bring in a photo for on-the-spot help. Our consultants have expert answers for practically every room design situation."

Wednesday's events showcase the perfect synergy between "Blue Nova" and Ballard Designs' timeless home furnishings.

Bubbly wine, savory bites & chocolates, plus raffle prizes at each reception.  RSVP here, encouragedOpen to the Public. October 18, 4-6 PM. Your nearest Ballard Designs Store.

*Design-Trade-Only receptions are earlier at each location.

About Ballard Designs:
Ballard Designs, a leader in the home decor industry, has been helping customers create distinctive living spaces for over four decades. Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®

Contact: Ann Bailey, 404-603-7239, [email protected]

SOURCE Ballard Designs

