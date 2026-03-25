How Workers with Online Degrees and Credentials Stand Out to Hiring Leaders for Current Skills and Workplace Readiness

Survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of University of Phoenix finds 98% of hiring leaders say online degrees and other credentials are more credible than a decade ago, while 78% say workers with these credentials stand out for new and emerging skill sets.

PHOENIX, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new University of Phoenix survey conducted by The Harris Poll finds hiring leaders increasingly view online degrees and credentials as credible and workplace-relevant as skill needs continue to evolve. Nearly all respondents (98%) say online degrees and other credentials are more credible in the workplace now than they were 10 years ago, and 78% say workers with these credentials stand out because they bring new and emerging skill sets.

Key findings from a new University of Phoenix survey conducted by The Harris Poll finds hiring leaders increasingly view online degrees and credentials as credible and workplace-relevant as skill needs continue to evolve.

As technology, AI and automation continue to reshape how work gets done, employers are placing greater value on learning that is current, applied and aligned to real workplace needs. The survey also found that 85% of hiring leaders believe their industries will become more likely to consider candidates with online education credentials over the next 10 years.

"Working adults are navigating a labor market that is changing quickly, and employers are signaling that current, career-relevant learning matters," states John Woods, Ph.D., Provost and Chief Academic Officer at University of Phoenix. "What this survey suggests is that credibility increasingly comes from the ability to build and apply skills in ways that match today's workplace. For higher education, this is a reminder that rigor and workforce relevance need to go hand in hand."

Key findings from the survey include:

Online credentials have gained credibility: 98% of hiring leaders say online degrees are more credible in the workplace now than they were 10 years ago.

Workers with online credentials stand out for current skills: 78% say these workers stand out for new and emerging skill sets, 69% for recent or specialized skill sets, and 65% for technical or hard skills.

Online learners bring strengths relevant to modern work: 63% say candidates with online degrees and other credentials can stand out for flexibility to communicate and collaborate in hybrid workplaces, 60% say for willingness to continue professional development, and 59% say for familiarity with online collaboration tools.

Employers report workplace benefits: As a result of employees having online education credentials, leaders report increased productivity (63%), employees picking up skills more quickly to respond to changes in the job market (62%), and more qualified candidates (60%).

Momentum is expected to continue: 85% of hiring leaders believe their industries will be more likely to consider candidates with online education credentials over the next 10 years.

Why workers with online credentials stand out

Hiring leaders say workers with online education credentials are differentiating themselves not only through current technical knowledge, but through the ability to adapt and work effectively in modern environments. In addition to new and emerging skill sets, leaders say employees with online education have advantages over those with traditional education in digital collaboration skills (68%), adaptability and responsiveness (66%), and familiarity with emerging tools and technology (64%).

These findings suggest that as work continues to evolve, employers are looking closely at how candidates build skills, keep them current, and apply them in practice.

Why online credentials are viewed differently today

The survey points to several reasons online degrees and other credentials are seen as more credible than they were a decade ago. Among the top reasons cited by hiring leaders are that the technology needed to provide credible online education has improved (68%), online education providers have improved quality standards (67%), and online programs align better with modern professional requirements (65%). Leaders also cite workers being more familiar and comfortable with learning online (60%) and employers being more comfortable with online and hybrid learning environments (60%).

Together, these findings reflect a broader shift in how learning is delivered, experienced and evaluated in the workplace.

What leaders say employees with online credentials bring to the workplace

Beyond perception, hiring leaders report practical workplace impact associated with employees who have online education credentials. Impacts include increased productivity (63%) and faster skill development to respond to changes in the job market (62%), as well as improved morale (55%) and more upward mobility (52%).

The survey also found that nearly all leaders (97%) say employees with online educational credentials stand out to them, especially due to their new and emerging skill sets (78%), as well as for recent or specialized skill sets (69%) and for technical or hard skills (65%)—reinforcing the role of online learning in helping workers stay responsive to changing workplace expectations.

What the findings mean for today's workforce

For workers, the findings point to the value of keeping skills current and seeking learning that connects clearly to job needs. For employers, they suggest that education benefits and continuing learning opportunities may play a growing role in workforce strategy. In fact, among the top reasons hiring leaders expect to offer more tuition assistance or other continuing education benefits over the next five years are improving employee skill sets (77%), attracting new employees (64%), improving business outcomes (63%), and retaining current employees (59%).

University of Phoenix serves working adults seeking flexible, career-relevant education designed to fit complex lives. Based on more than 189,000 responses in the past year, University of Phoenix students rated their ability to gain immediately applicable skills at 9.2 out of 10 in end-of-course surveys.

About the survey

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of University of Phoenix from January 14-30, 2026, among 502 U.S. adults ages 21 and older who are employed full-time, have a job level of manager/supervisor or higher, work in the human resources or learning and development function, are employed at a company with at least 1,000 employees, and operate in the manufacturing, financial services, information technology, or health care industry.

Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in The Harris Poll surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 4.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

Review the complete survey at phoenix.edu/onlinecredentials.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix