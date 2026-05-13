University of Phoenix to Host Webinar on Neurodivergence and AI in the Workplace

Webinar explores how AI‑enabled workflows intersect with neurodivergence in the workplace

PHOENIX, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix will host the next installment of its Bridging Perspectives webinar series, "Neurodivergence and AI: Designing Workplaces That Think Differently," on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. MST. The virtual session is designed for employers, higher education leaders and professionals seeking to better understand how artificial intelligence is shaping expectations around work, productivity and information processing.

"As organizations continue to evolve how work is structured, there is an opportunity to be more intentional about how different ways of thinking are supported within those environments," said Saray Lopez, MBA, Director of Strategic Initiatives at University of Phoenix. "Design choices around how work gets done, how information is shared and how performance is understood can impact whether individuals are positioned to contribute fully."

AI is increasingly integrated into everyday workflows, with rising expectations for speed, clarity and responsiveness. For employees with different neurotypes, these shifts can either reduce friction or introduce new challenges depending on how environments are structured.

How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Workplace Expectations

The session will examine how AI-enabled processes can support or limit different cognitive styles in professional settings. Topics include how productivity and communication norms may unintentionally exclude some employees, as well as how AI tools can reduce barriers related to attention, executive function, sensory load and processing demands.

The conversation moves beyond technology adoption to consider how organizations define effectiveness and measure performance in AI-driven environments.

Professional Panel on Neurodiversity, AI and Workplace Design

The webinar will be moderated by Veena Nayak, vice president of data science, strategy and solutions at University of Phoenix.

Panelists include:

Rachana Bhide, workplace psychologist and creator of The Elephant in the Window (AI + Psychology)

Khushboo Chabria, M.S., BCBA, principal of Neurodiversity Pathways and co-author of Neurodiversity for Dummies and Autism for Dummies

and Ingrid Luster, CPACC, CAPM, founder of Linora Tech and digital accessibility expert and WCAG compliance strategist

The speakers bring perspectives from psychology, neurodiversity advocacy, accessibility and applied workplace practice.

What Leaders and Employers Will Learn About Neurodiversity and AI

Participants will gain insight into:

How AI-enabled workflows can support or constrain different neurotypes

How productivity and responsiveness expectations may unintentionally create barriers

Where AI tools can reduce friction related to focus, organization and information processing

What more flexible, human-centered AI implementation can look like in practice

About the Bridging Perspectives Webinar Series

The Bridging Perspectives webinar series brings together experts from education, business and industry to address timely workplace topics. The series offers research-informed, practical strategies for leaders navigating evolving workforce expectations.

Registration for the webinar is available here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix