National Nurses Week: University of Phoenix Highlights Career Confidence Across the Healthcare Workforce Amid Ongoing Pressures

Career Optimism Index® study findings show healthcare workers remain confident and committed to patient care, even as burnout and workforce demands persist

PHOENIX, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare organizations nationwide observe National Nurses Week, new findings from the University of Phoenix 2026 Career Optimism Index® study offer insight into how nurses view their work, their careers and the challenges shaping today's healthcare workforce. The data point to a profession anchored in purpose and commitment to patient care, even as nurses continue to navigate sustained demand and evolving workplace expectations.

"During National Nurses Week, we recognize the essential role nurses play in supporting patient care, public health and community well‑being, while also acknowledging the realities of today's healthcare environment," said Raelene Brooks, Ph.D., RN, Dean, College of Nursing at University of Phoenix. "Healthcare workers, including nurses, demonstrate remarkable dedication and adaptability. Ensuring they have access to relevant education, skills development and career support is critical to strengthening the future of healthcare."

Key Findings on Today's Healthcare Workforce

Career Optimism Index® study data highlight a complex but resilient landscape across the healthcare workforce:

Career confidence remains strong: Nearly seven in 10 healthcare workers report feeling confident about their careers, reflecting sustained purpose and optimism among those delivering patient care, including nurses.





Burnout remains a significant challenge: Nearly six in 10 healthcare workers say they experience burnout often or always, underscoring the workload and staffing pressures facing nurses and other healthcare professionals.





Skill growth and development matter: More than eight in 10 healthcare workers say their work allows them to grow their skill set, reinforcing the importance of continued education and career mobility for nurses navigating long‑term professional growth.

Taken together, the findings reflect a healthcare workforce deeply committed to care delivery alongside the real and sustained demands facing healthcare systems today.

How Education and Flexibility Support Nurse Careers

As nurses balance patient care responsibilities with long‑term career goals, University of Phoenix College of Nursing supports nurses at every stage of their careers through flexible, online nursing programs aligned to real-world practice. Academic offerings emphasize skill relevance, leadership development and accessibility for working adults balancing professional and personal responsibilities.

"Nursing has always been about showing up for people in moments that matter, and my education at University of Phoenix helped me grow into that responsibility with confidence and purpose," said Lisa Rodriguez‑Avilés, DNP, MSN‑Ed, RN, University of Phoenix alumna. "As a working nurse, the ability to continue my education with strong faculty support allowed me to strengthen my clinical practice, expand my leadership skills and give back to the profession through teaching. During National Nurses Week, I am proud to reflect on how education can help nurses build long, meaningful careers while continuing to care for their families, patients and communities."

Rodriguez‑Avilés earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from University of Phoenix while balancing professional responsibilities, caregiving and her continued commitment to learning. A first‑generation high school and college graduate, she says experienced faculty and dedicated advisors played a key role in supporting her progress from undergraduate studies through her doctoral program.

Why This Matters for Patients and Communities

The data reinforce the essential connection between career confidence across the healthcare workforce and broader healthcare outcomes. Supporting nurses and other healthcare professionals through education, skill development and flexible pathways helps strengthen workforce stability, which directly impacts the quality of care delivered to patients and communities nationwide.

Addressing nurses directly, Dr. Brooks added: "Your work changes lives in ways that cannot always be measured but is always felt. This week, we honor not only what you do, but who you are: leaders, caregivers, educators, innovators and champions of dignity and equity in health care. Thank you for choosing this calling and for elevating the standards of our profession."

As National Nurses Week is observed across the country, University of Phoenix remains committed to expanding access to education that supports nurses' careers, strengthens the healthcare workforce and helps meet the needs of a changing healthcare landscape.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix