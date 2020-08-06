Howard University Selects Echo360 Video Platform to Deliver Seamless, High-Quality Classroom, Hybrid and Online Learning During and After COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University, a leading private, research university, today announced a new initiative to provide faculty and students with the best possible video learning experience, extending active learning, discussion, and collaboration opportunities beyond the classroom. As Howard University returns this coming semester in a hybrid format, the adoption of Echo360 — an award-winning cloud-based platform designed specifically for higher education — will enable faculty to live-stream courses, supplement classroom instruction with short videos, increase student engagement, and identify and intervene with struggling students.

"In a few short weeks, we will begin a fall semester unlike any in our history, which will challenge our faculty and students in ways both expected and unexpected. Despite these challenges, we remain committed to providing our students with the best possible learning experience regardless of whether it takes place in the classroom or in front of a computer screen," said Provost Anthony Wutoh, Ph.D., R.Ph. "With Echo360, our community will have access to a video platform built especially for their needs, ensuring that they have tools they need to teach and learn safely and effectively."

With the adoption of Echo360, Howard students will have access to a digital learning environment demonstrated to foster a more active learning experience. As students participate in class--virtually or physically--or replay recorded course content, they can notify the instructor when they are confused, share questions with their peers and instructor, take notes time-synched to the lecture, and respond to interactive polls to assess their understanding of key concepts.

The Echo360 platform will also provide faculty with empirical insight into the student experience, making it easier to understand how students are interacting with course content or when they may be struggling and at risk of falling behind. The learning analytics provide the university with a more robust understanding of student success and can make data-informed decisions to improve student outcomes. Echo360 also integrates tightly with Zoom and leading Learning Management Systems (LMS) to enhance the value of these existing toolsets.

"Whether a student is learning in the classroom or virtually, their success is dependent on access to active learning opportunities that allow them to engage deeper with course material and collaborate with their peers and instructor. As institutions shift to hybrid or fully online models in response to COVID-19, these active learning opportunities will become even more essential," said Fred Singer, Founder and CEO of Echo360. "We're proud to partner with Howard University to provide their students and faculty with tools that will enable high-quality learning experiences, wherever learning takes place."

About Howard University: Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 11 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

