Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel Scores Back‑to‑Back #1 Wins in Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards

Named Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas and Best Native American Casino

HIGHLAND, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is proud to announce it has once again earned top honors in the prestigious Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, securing the titles of Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas and Best Native American Casino. These dual awards mark the property's second consecutive year achieving #1 rankings from Newsweek, further solidifying its position as a premier destination for gaming, entertainment and hospitality.

"It's a privilege to see Yaamava' Resort & Casino recognized by the readers of Newsweek for the second consecutive year," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino. "These honors celebrate our team's relentless pursuit of exceptional service and the unwavering commitment of the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. Together, we will continue to shape the next evolution of hospitality."

Thousands of voters once again placed Yaamava' at the forefront of the highly competitive casino categories, affirming its reputation as the best casino resort in the country.

Earlier this year, Yaamava' Resort & Casino also earned the #1 "best" title in three USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards categories: Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Hotel, and Best Casino Restaurant for The Pines Modern Steakhouse. Palms Casino Resort, the sister property of Yaamava', was named Best Casino in Las Vegas.

Yaamava' and Palms have maintained their top positions in USA TODAY for three and two years respectively, with Yaamava'—the only AAA Five Diamond casino resort—moving into the Best Casino Hotel spot for the first time this year. Not only can guests of Yaamava' stay and play at Palms through the Club Serrano loyalty program, but they also earn rewards for golf and accommodations at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California.

Yaamava' Resort & Casino consistently sets the gold standard for gaming, dining, entertainment and hospitality. Known for its luxurious accommodations, diverse gaming options, and commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences, the resort remains a must-visit destination in Southern California. This luxe gaming destination hosts 1,500 promotions annually, and the gaming floor features over 7,400 slot machines – the most in the West.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort and is ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with luxe suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, and ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,400 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

