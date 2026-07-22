HOYA Vision Care North America to Share Heritage and Commitment to Eye Care Professionals Through Educational Sensei Innovation™ Events

Peer-to-peer learning and meaningful dialogue will drive opportunities to elevate the standard of patient care across North America

LEWISVILLE, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA Vision Care, a global leader in optical technology, is deepening its commitment to partnership with eye care professionals (ECPs), and the shared mission of improving lives through better vision. This alignment is foundational to how HOYA partners with providers, delivering advanced products and services for patients every day.

PR image for HOYA Vision Care Sensei Innovation Center and 2026 Sensei Innovation Events, with sakura flowers and HOYA logo.

To bring this commitment to life, HOYA is launching Sensei Innovation™ Events, a series of exclusive, education-focused experiences designed to foster collaboration, elevate clinical expertise, and strengthen the independent ECP community across North America.

Rooted in HOYA's more than 80-year legacy of innovation and its Japanese heritage, the Sensei Innovation Events reflect the company's core brand values: Thoughtful Innovation, Dedicated Care, and Thorough Craftsmanship. These principles guide HOYA's focus on precision, continuous advancement, and partnership with providers to deliver high-quality, reliable, and increasingly accessible vision solutions for patients at every stage of life.

"HOYA's mission to improve life through vision is realized through strong partnerships with independent eye care professionals who are dedicated to delivering exceptional patient outcomes," said Steven Haifawi, Senior Vice President, U.S. Commercial, HOYA Vision Care. "For decades, HOYA has worked alongside ECPs as a trusted partner, helping practices grow through innovation, education, and clinical excellence. The Sensei Innovation Events are an extension of that commitment, bringing together experts, thought leaders, and practitioners or as we like to call them, our Senseis, to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and advance the future of vision care. Together, we succeed in an increasingly dynamic marketplace."

The Sensei Innovation Events will take place in key cities and customer markets across the United States and Canada. HOYA will be reinforcing its commitment to independent ECPs by cultivating a collaborative network grounded in both clinical excellence and business success.

"Sensei," is a Japanese term meaning "teacher" or "mentor," that underscores the purpose behind these curated events, honoring the expertise of eye care professionals who lead, educate, and inspire others while advancing the profession through shared knowledge and innovation.

Gatherings across North America will offer a variety of valuable educational opportunities, including expert panel discussions, hands-on demonstrations of HOYA's latest innovations, product education, and COPE-certified presentations, all equipping eye care professionals with insights, tools, and confidence to elevate patient care and drive practice success.

To learn more about the Sensei Innovation Events or connect with a HOYA Sales Consultant, visit hoyavision.com.

About HOYA Corporation

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of over 35,000 people. For more information, please visit www.hoya.com.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens industry. The company is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a leading position in the myopia management category and a proven expertise in advanced lens designs, high performance photochromic technologies, and high-quality AR coatings. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes HOYA, Vision Ease, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as MiYOSMART myopia control lenses for children, Hoyalux iD MySelf individualized progressive lenses and the Sensity range of photochromic lenses. The company employs over 20,000 employees worldwide with large scale production facilities in Asia, Europe, and the US, and 38 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit www.hoyavision.com.

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care, North America