HR Acuity and People Results Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Analytics in Employee Relations

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the enterprise leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, today announced a strategic partnership with People Results, a premier workforce solutions and analytics consultancy. This collaboration brings together HR Acuity's trusted employee relations platform with People Results' advanced data science capabilities to turn people data into powerful, predictive intelligence through advanced analytics, actionable insights and evidence-based decision-making to demonstrate the value of employee relations.

As HR Acuity's primary analytics voice within its 7,000+ member empowER™ community for employee relations professionals, People Results will:

Contribute to thought leadership discussions through interactive workshops, peer-to-peer learning opportunities and collaborate on enhancing HR Acuity's Trust & Risk ™ (T&R) Framework and employee relations KPIs.

(T&R) Framework and employee relations KPIs. Provide expertise to enhance HR Acuity's analytics and create high-value content for olivER™—HR Acuity's ER companion—so users can interpret insights and act with confidence.

Serve as HR Acuity's recommended partner for customers seeking advanced analytics consulting, ensuring that data becomes a strategic resource to strengthen workplace trust, transparency and accountability.

"Partnering with People Results underscores our shared commitment to advancing the employee relations profession," said Deb Muller, Founder and CEO, HR Acuity. "Together with People Results, we're bringing analytics expertise into our empowER community and product ecosystem, empowering employee relations teams to harness predictive insights that shape business strategy."

"We're thrilled to partner with HR Acuity to help employee relations leaders connect the dots between data, decisions and impact," said Dr. Fiona Jamison, VP of Research & People Analytics, People Results. "This partnership allows us to bring advanced analytics and practical frameworks together—helping organizations move beyond reporting to true evidence-based decision-making that improves both the employee experience and business outcomes."

The partnership comes at a critical time when many organizations are not fully leveraging employee relations analytics. In fact, 68% of organizations fail to track the number of issues per case, according to HR Acuity's Ninth Annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study—a missed opportunity to understand case complexity and issue and investigation outcomes.

About HR Acuity

HR Acuity is the category leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, purpose-built for employee relations and HR professionals. Its industry-leading SaaS solution delivers powerful tools and AI-driven analytics to manage employee relations cases and investigations with consistency, clarity and confidence. By transforming how organizations handle workplace issues—from initial report to resolution and beyond—HR Acuity empowers businesses to foster transparency, accountability and a culture of trust.

HR Acuity proudly boasts an expanding customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises. The company publishes the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 9 million employees; is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations; and is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 7,000 employee relations, workplace investigations, human resources and compliance professionals.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

