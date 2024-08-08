HR Acuity Announces Next Generation Platform to Elevate Employee Relations Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the enterprise leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, announced today the launch of its next generation employee relations and investigations platform, which informs strategic decision-making, provides proactive insights and helps prevent future issues.

Today's announcement marks the first of a multi-phased plan to bring HR Acuity's next generation employee relations and investigations platform to market. From issue through aftercare, HR Acuity is the most trusted platform for helping companies manage sensitive, confidential, and highly nuanced employee issues that when managed properly, mitigate risk and build trust.

The next gen platform includes:

Powerful new analytics suite: HR Acuity's analytics suite empowers organizations to transform data into actionable intelligence. With crucial information readily available, companies can make swift, informed decisions that mitigate risk and safeguard their operations. The suite allows users to dive deep into their data, ask critical questions, and leverage groundbreaking AI to guide decision-making. HR Acuity's new analytics suite enables companies to see the bigger picture, identify issues and trends, and detect and prevent problems before they escalate.





olivER™, HR Acuity's AI-powered companion, is designed to increase efficiency, simplify case analysis, and enhance decision-making capabilities. By leveraging data from employee relations and investigations, along with best practice content from HR Acuity, olivER provides unwavering support in navigating the complexities of human resources and employee relations whenever needed. Enhanced user interface: The next gen platform provides customers with a streamlined, intuitive interface designed for clarity and ease of use so that human resources, employee relations, and compliance teams get work done quicker and more easily.

"The workplace is rapidly evolving, bringing unprecedented challenges for leaders—from the rise of artificial intelligence to heightened compliance and regulatory demands," said Deb Muller, CEO and founder of HR Acuity. "HR Acuity is at the forefront of advancing employee relations with our innovative platform. This new era introduces robust analytics, advanced AI capabilities, and a new intuitive user interface, empowering organizations to manage cases more effectively, identify trends, and proactively address issues."

As a category-leading software as a service (SaaS) company, HR Acuity proudly boasts an expanding customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises including LinkedIn, Lyft, Verizon, General Mills, and Adobe. HR Acuity is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 5,000 employee relations, investigations, human resources and compliance professionals. HR Acuity also publishes the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 8 million employees, is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations, as well its newest research, Workplace Harassment and Misconduct Insights.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

