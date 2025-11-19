HR Acuity Named to the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, today announced its inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.

With robust three-year revenue growth, HR Acuity joins a select group of honorees demonstrating consistent, scalable growth in the HR technology sector.

This debut marks a defining moment for HR Acuity, underscoring how employee relations has moved from a reactive function to a strategic business imperative. As organizations face rising expectations for transparency, accountability and trust, HR Acuity's platform has become the foundation for managing employee matters consistently while supporting enterprise risk management.

"Earning a spot on Deloitte's Fast 500 is a powerful recognition—not just of HR Acuity's growth, but of a broader transformation in employee relations," said Deb Muller, founder and CEO of HR Acuity. "Today, forward-thinking organizations are embracing data-driven strategies to foster fairness, consistency and trust. HR Acuity is proud to be at the forefront of this evolution, helping to shape the future of the workplace."

Over the past three years, HR Acuity has continued to build market momentum as the go-to partner for enterprise organizations, driving adoption, innovation and meaningful impact.

Key Milestones for HR Acuity

Earned its fourth consecutive spot on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies , underscoring sustained double-digit revenue growth.

, underscoring sustained double-digit revenue growth. Launched a transformative AI-powered employee relations platform to surface critical insights, streamline case analysis and empower HR, compliance and ER teams to act with confidence.

to surface critical insights, streamline case analysis and empower HR, compliance and ER teams to act with confidence. Added multiple Fortune 500 companies to its customer base, reinforcing trust in platform's risk mitigation and ROI impact.

to its customer base, reinforcing trust in platform's risk mitigation and ROI impact. Deepened impact of HR Acuity's empowER™ community on the employee relations profession through strategic partnerships with People Results and the Labor Relations Institute.

on the employee relations profession through strategic partnerships with People Results and the Labor Relations Institute. Convened 150 leaders from Fortune 500 companies and other global enterprises to address high-stakes workplace issues at the Employee Relations Roundtable—the largest and only event of its kind.

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About HR Acuity

HR Acuity is the category leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, purpose-built for employee relations and HR professionals. Its industry-leading SaaS solution delivers powerful tools and AI-driven analytics to manage employee relations cases and investigations with consistency, clarity and confidence. By transforming how organizations handle workplace issues—from initial report to resolution and beyond—HR Acuity empowers businesses to foster transparency, accountability and a culture of trust.

HR Acuity proudly boasts an expanding customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises. The company publishes the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 9 million employees; is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations; and is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 7,000 employee relations, workplace investigations, human resources and compliance professionals.

For more information, visit hracuity.com

