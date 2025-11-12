HR Acuity Leads Evolution of Employee Relations Through Decade of Roundtables and Industry Thought Leadership

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, wrapped its 2025 Employee Relations Roundtable last week in Boston. The gathering convened leaders from Fortune 500 and global enterprises to tackle high-stakes workplace issues before they become headlines.

Initially launched ten years ago as a peer exchange, the Roundtable has grown into the definitive forum for enterprise employee relations leaders. Past sessions have produced frameworks now used across hundreds of organizations, including standardized investigation timelines, aftercare processes and common metrics to measure employee relations effectiveness.

"The Employee Relations Roundtable isn't just a professional event. It's where real innovation happens in employee relations," said Deb Muller, Founder and CEO of HR Acuity. "We created it because employee relations leaders needed a place to connect with people who truly understand the weight and complexity of this work. Watching this community grow over the past decade and seeing how leaders support one another has been one of the most rewarding parts of building HR Acuity."

The Roundtable's confidential, small-group format enables candid discussion that does not happen at large conferences. Participants share real case challenges, benchmark policies and pressure-test strategies together to improve consistency, transparency and trust inside their organizations.

At this year's Roundtable, HR Acuity also recognized four outstanding employee relations leaders. The 2025 Employee Relations Leader Award was presented to OpenText's Michele Sommer and AIG's Allison Kramer Deeb, honoring their exceptional contributions to advancing employee relations as a strategic, people-first function. And the empowER™ Community Award, which honors members who go above and beyond to strengthen the empowER community, went to Nathan Singer of Confluent and Rachel Greer of Yelp.

This year's winners embody that spirit completely. Since joining empowER, these two have been critical in shaping the community. They don't just show up with questions—they actively help answer them. Their contributions have been invaluable.

This year's milestone follows an expanded thought-leadership footprint for HR Acuity. In September, CEO Deb Muller spoke at LaborVision Forum on essential metrics for employee and labor relations. In October, she presented to CUPA-HR on reimagining employee relations in higher education.

The 2026 Employee Relations Roundtable will convene in San Diego on October 20-21, 2026. More information is available https://www.hracuity.com/events/hr-acuity-roundtable-2026-san-diego/.

Registration is now open at https://web.cvent.com/event/287deb84-c7e3-4262-9a75-4bb0febb933e/regPage:19ddd082-19a8-4539-8642-58026ac6cac9.

About HR Acuity

HR Acuity is the category leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, purpose-built for employee relations and HR professionals. Its industry-leading SaaS solution delivers powerful tools and AI-driven analytics to manage employee relations cases and investigations with consistency, clarity and confidence. By transforming how organizations handle workplace issues—from initial report to resolution and beyond—HR Acuity empowers businesses to foster transparency, accountability and a culture of trust.

HR Acuity proudly boasts an expanding customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises. The company publishes the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 9 million employees; is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations; and is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 7,000 employee relations, workplace investigations, human resources and compliance professionals.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

