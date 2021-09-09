HR Acuity Hires Rebecca Trotsky as VP of Talent & Employee Relations Strategy; Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only technology platform purpose-built for employee relations and investigations management, today announced the addition of Rebecca Trotsky, VP of Talent and Employee Relations Strategy. In this new role, Trotsky will drive strategic employee relations capabilities across HR Acuity's community of ER professionals and define the company's talent acquisition and retention strategy.

"I am thrilled to welcome Rebecca as we take HR Acuity to the next level of growth. More and more organizations are recognizing employee relations as a strategic imperative and the need for purpose-built software has never been stronger," said Deb Muller, CEO and Founder of HR Acuity. "As the market leader, we are investing in ways to meet the rapidly evolving needs of employee relations teams."

Trotsky brings more than 20 years of Human Resources and Employee Relations leadership experience, most recently as VP of Talent Development at Krispy Kreme. A proven ER thought leader, she has held leadership roles at Ingersoll Rand, KONE, Nissan and Honeywell. Trotsky was also a former user of the HR Acuity technology platform.

HR Acuity also announces new senior leadership roles for Mike Rubino, VP of Customer Success and Mimi Larkin, VP of Product Enablement.

Rubino joined HR Acuity this past March as Director of Customer Success. In his expanded role, he will manage customers through all stages of their lifecycle including new customer onboarding, product adoption, technical support, retention and growth. Prior to HR Acuity, Michael worked for iCIMS, Apple and Best Buy.

Most recently Larkin led the Professional Services teams at HR Acuity, managing implementation and adoption for hundreds of clients, including several Fortune 100 companies. Her new role will focus on building a robust training and certification program for employees and the broader employee relations community.

Muller explains, "With today's environment fueling HR Acuity's growth, I am confident that Mike and Mimi are the right leaders to help us deliver world class experiences for our clients as they meet the demands of the changing workplace."

HR Acuity's mission is to build trust and engagement between employees and their employers by enabling transparent work environments through technology and employee relations expertise. HR Acuity counts major organizations such as LinkedIn, Qualcomm and Lyft among its enterprise customers. To learn more about HR Acuity and these new senior leaders, visit our website here.

