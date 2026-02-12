HR Acuity Launches the Trust & Risk Statement™: A New Industry Standard for Measuring Employee Relations Impact

Category leader introduces executive dashboard to measure what matters: cost avoided, risk predicted, trust earned

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leader in employee relations (ER) case management and investigations software, announced today the launch of the Trust & Risk Statement, the industry's first standardized framework for measuring employee relations' business impact. The tool translates employee relations data into three executive outcomes: cost avoided, risk predicted and trust earned.

The Trust & Risk Statement addresses a long-standing gap in the HR function: While organizations have mastered scorecards for predictable work like time-to-fill and engagement scores, employee relations—responsible for managing the organization's highest-stakes people risks— still operates on activity counts like cases opened, investigations conducted and time to close.

"Ask any CHRO what keeps them up at night, and they'll tell you it's the risks that surface too late," said Deb Muller, founder and CEO, HR Acuity. "Unexpected turnover spikes. Culture issues that fester. Investigations that evolve into reputational crises. These all fall to employee relations. Yet ER has no standardized way to prove it's preventing harm before it becomes a lawsuit or a headline. The Trust & Risk Statement provides the common language ER needs to prove its value to the C-suite."

How the Trust & Risk Statement Works

The framework translates complex employee relations data into three outcomes that drive business value:

Cost Avoided: Quantifying the financial impact of early intervention, from reducing preventable turnover to avoiding high-stakes litigation.

Quantifying the financial impact of early intervention, from reducing preventable turnover to avoiding high-stakes litigation. Risk Mitigated: Utilizing early-warning indicators to identify cultural hotspots and policy gaps before they escalate into reputational damage.

Utilizing early-warning indicators to identify cultural hotspots and policy gaps before they escalate into reputational damage. Trust Earned: Measuring employee confidence through their willingness to speak up early, allowing the organization to resolve issues before they become crises.

"The difference is simple," added Muller. "Activity metrics tell your C-suite how busy you are. Outcome metrics tell them how much money you just saved or risk mitigated. That's the conversation that gets employee relations a seat at the table."

Getting Started: Resources for Employee Relations Leaders

Recognizing that building a data-driven employee relations function is a journey, HR Acuity has developed a suite of resources to support organizations at every level:

Data Readiness Assessment : A tool to evaluate an employee relations team's current data reporting and tracking capacity.

A tool to evaluate an employee relations team's current data reporting and tracking capacity. Deep-Dive Webinar : A framework walkthrough with guidance on translating ER impact to the C-suite.

A framework walkthrough with guidance on translating ER impact to the C-suite. empowER Peer Collaboration: A dedicated Trust & Risk group in the empowER Community, led by Fiona Jamison, Vice President of Research & People Analytics at People Results.

About HR Acuity

HR Acuity is the category leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, purpose-built for employee relations and HR professionals. Its industry-leading SaaS solution delivers powerful tools and analytics to manage employee relations cases and investigations with consistency, clarity and confidence. By transforming how organizations handle workplace issues—from initial report to resolution and beyond—HR Acuity empowers businesses to foster transparency, accountability and a culture of trust.

HR Acuity proudly boasts an expanding customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises. The company publishes the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 9 million employees; is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations; and is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 7,000 employee relations, workplace investigations, human resources and compliance professionals.

