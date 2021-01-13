HR Acuity Launches empowER™, The First and Only Expert Online Community for Employee Relations Professionals

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management, today announced the launch of empowER™, a professional online community created exclusively for employee relations practitioners. It is the first and only expert community serving this market, building upon the reach of the well-established Employee Relations Roundtable community, founded by HR Acuity in 2015.

"As employee relations leaders move through the recovery and rebuilding of their organizations this year, community and collaboration have never been more important," said Deborah J. Muller, Founder and CEO of HR Acuity. "The employee relations community came together in 2020, sharing knowledge to help one another lead their teams through the pandemic, manage workplace activism and forge new paths for diversity, equity and inclusion. We are proud to launch empowER to formalize that collaboration and offer expertise to employee relations leaders everywhere."

The empowER community was inspired by the HR Acuity Employee Relations Roundtable, a one-of-a-kind forum that brings together senior employee relations leaders from organizations like Adobe, Google, LinkedIn, Nike, TIAA, Qualcomm, Workday and Verizon to connect, interact and share practices, processes and experiences related to employee relations and the employee experience.

Created in response to requests from Roundtable members, the empowER community is designed for ongoing discussion and peer connection to help navigate the changing employee relations and workplace environment. With 79% of respondents from HR Acuity's Fourth Annual Benchmark Study saying a dedicated online space for ER professionals would make their jobs easier, the empowER online community will offer thought leadership, connection and collaboration to a broader audience.

All employee relations professionals can request to join the site, which includes:

Collaboration and community – Discussion and updates in a social media style format

ER-specific resources – Expert practices, playbooks, webinars, videos and news for managing employee relations issues, including COVID-19 resources

Events – Webinars and virtual events targeted at the employee relations community

Jobs – Members can post and apply for ER-specific roles

"The HR Acuity Employee Relations Roundtable community is an unmatched resource for innovative thinking, insights, best practices and peer connections," said Michele Sommer, Senior Vice President, Director Employee Relations, Citizens Bank. "With empowER, I am excited to have real-time access to other employee relations thought leaders to help us continue to build a strategic ER function."

To learn more about the empowER community, visit www.empower-er.org.

